Thread: OT: Izzo

How's he gonna cry his way out of this:
Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo and two assistant coaches contacted a witness in a 2017 investigation of criminal sexual conduct involving a basketball player before the witness had discussed the incident with police or school investigators, records newly obtained by ESPN show.
MSU student Brayden Smith was with then-freshman guard Brock Washington on the night a female student said Washington forcibly groped her, according to a Michigan State University police report obtained by ESPN through a public records request to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office. On Aug. 31, 2017, the female student told police that Washington grabbed her butt without her consent, tried to pull her to the floor despite her telling him no, reached toward her vagina and kissed her without her consent, according to the Michigan State University police report.
When police officers interviewed Smith about what he had seen that night in August 2017, he said he had already been contacted by Izzo and assistant coaches Dwayne Stephens and Mike Garland about the incident. They "asked [Smith] if he was OK and if there was anything that he had seen during the evening," according to the report. Smith made a similar statement to a Michigan State Title IX investigator: "Mr. Smith said he was sought out by Mr. Izzo and other members of the basketball coaching staff. Mr. Smith said they asked him what he knew and if he was OK," according to the Title IX report. Smith, who was not present for most of the interactions between Washington and the woman, told police that what he saw he thought was consensual.
W. Scott Lewis, co-founder of the Association of Title IX Administrators and a partner with TNG, a consulting firm that works with schools on Title IX compliance, said the actions of Izzo and his coaches are improper and could open the school up to a complaint to the U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights or a lawsuit.
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...igation-player
There are a certain number of coaches in college basketball that are untouchable, and Izzo is one of those, that can do what he wants, and nothing will be done to him. If say the coach at Weber State would have did what Izzo did, he would be fired on the spot.
Aw sheet!!! “Say it ain’t so...” How is he going to deflect this one?
Winning/money are so darn important to some people...
Izzo and his staff are going to say that they were conducting their own investigation into the very serious allegations involving a current player and then apologize for not complying with University protocol regarding harassment complaints involving students. Then someone important at the university is going to clarify its protocol and send an email out to student athletes and coaches regarding what coaches are supposed to do when they learn about harassment complaints. Izzo won't get in trouble. He and his staff will say they were trying to get to the bottom of it and take this very seriously, etc.
