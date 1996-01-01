-
NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through May 31
So, status quo on the recruiting front for the next two (2) months.
From NBCSports:
NCAA Extends Recruiting Dead Period Through May 31
Kevin McGuire
2 hrs ago
The NCAA has officially extended its dead period for all recruiting activities, shutting down the key spring evaluation period for college football in the process.
In a brief statement released Wednesday afternoon, via Twitter, the NCAA announced the recruiting dead period, which was originally put into effect in mid-March, was extended through May 31. The decision was made following advice and information from experts monitoring the ongoing pandemic linked to COVID-19.
The extended dead period means no face-to-face contact for coaches and recruits, official and unofficial visits, Junior Days, and more. The decision is not unexpected given the current climate in the sports world and with various stay home orders being extended on a state-by-state basis and federal guidelines and recommendations being adjusted.
As with the previous announcement of the dead period, texts and phone calls (and Zoom conference calls?) are all still allowed to keep communication on the recruiting trail open during these unique times.
The NCAA had originally planned to have a dead period lasting until April 15, at which point the NCAA would evaluate the situation before making another decision. As previously noted, April 15 is traditionally the day when coaches were allowed to visit recruits for the spring evaluation period. This extended dead period will wipe that out, at least for now.
Article Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/nca...31/ar-BB122yeB
ZagDad
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules