Thread: Gonzaga adapts to unique recruiting circumstances during coronavirus pandemic

Interesting article in the Spokesman tonight!
From virtual tours to Instagram, Gonzaga adapts to unique recruiting circumstances during coronavirus pandemic
Its uncharted territory for current Zags, too. The six international players on Gonzagas 2020 roster are still in Spokane because they cant go anywhere, Lloyd said. Most of the U.S. guys have returned home.
Everything has been put on hold with this shutdown. The players are doing their school work and hanging out for the time being.
The Zags staff is trying to take care of what it can control. Its checking on multiple sit-out and grad transfers, but scheduling visits is essentially impossible, with the ban on home and campus visits likely to be extended beyond April 15.