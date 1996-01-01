Thread: OT earthquake in the NW

Anyone else feel it? I am in Whitefish MT and we felt it. Glass of water on my desk was rippling, hats on the wall were swaying as well as a light fixture.
Anyone else feel it? I am in Whitefish MT and we felt it. Glass of water on my desk was rippling, hats on the wall were swaying as well as a light fixture.
Definitely felt something here in Spokane Valley. Pool cover has water on it from the rain and it was sloshing back and forth. Earthquake websites still don't show anything though. Strange.
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake
78 miles from Boise, ID · 4:52 PM
