Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: OT earthquake in the NW

  1. Today, 04:13 PM #1
    IowaSERE
    IowaSERE is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    507

    Default OT earthquake in the NW

    Anyone else feel it? I am in Whitefish MT and we felt it. Glass of water on my desk was rippling, hats on the wall were swaying as well as a light fixture.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:26 PM #2
    ZonaZag
    ZonaZag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Phoenix, AZ
    Posts
    31

    Default

    Definitely felt something here in Spokane Valley. Pool cover has water on it from the rain and it was sloshing back and forth. Earthquake websites still don't show anything though. Strange.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:29 PM #3
    SLOZag's Avatar
    SLOZag
    SLOZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Luis Obispo, CA
    Posts
    1,132

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by IowaSERE View Post
    Anyone else feel it? I am in Whitefish MT and we felt it. Glass of water on my desk was rippling, hats on the wall were swaying as well as a light fixture.
    Most here in California would say that until the glass in your windows is rippling and the walls where your hats are hung are swaying, what you experienced was probably just a tremor!
    SLOZag
    "Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:32 PM #4
    TerpZag's Avatar
    TerpZag
    TerpZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Issaquah, WA
    Posts
    14,142

    Default

    Magnitude 6.5 earthquake
    78 miles from Boise, ID · 4:52 PM

    https://www.google.com/search?q=usgs...:1585700711140
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules