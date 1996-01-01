Thread: Idaho passes transgender laws for womens sports

-
Idaho passes transgender laws for womens sports
How many players in women's BB will this affect and will it also apply to coaches.????
I don't know how many it will affect because I don't know the backgrounds of the players we see.....it has nothing at all to do with coaches or staff.....this is Idaho, and I think there is one other state who passed a similar law...why other states haven't passed laws to protect girls and womens sports is the big question.
its ultimately unfair to ask girls and women to compete with biological males, and biology in this instance means dna...I'm sure people have read about various championships across the country where little girls were beaten out of a trophy by biological males...and then there was the case of the girl transitioning to be a boy who was taking testosterone and won a championship.....where is the sanity?...where is the fairness?
but I want women's sports to continue, and I want little girls to know that their chance at a scholarship in sports...tennis, track, etc....is a real opportunity and one not to be lost out to someone with male dna ...dna is dna...you can change your name, your looks, your way of dress, etc...but you can not change your dna...
