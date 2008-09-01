Thread: The last 20 plus years have been amazing.

I started rooting for this team because of Ronny Turiaf. That guy amazed me and I’ve been a fan ever since. I didn’t know what life as a Gonzaga fan would be without Ronny. I believe they got their first high seed with him also lost a game that he got called bogus fouls on. I was mad but I didn’t feel heartbreak (just yet) So Gonzaga was Turiaf for me.
I decided there would probably never be another team I could root for anyway so I stuck with them. Adam Morrison was amazing in getting our team nation wide recognition as a powerhouse. With the way that was trending I was wondering if that would be the new normal. The bank shot in Seattle, Maui, the game winner vs Santa Clara, and a mobster year in 06 didn’t turn out the way we hoped, but the future was bright.
Then we got to MSG. The crowd was amazing. We took down Hansbrough and the Tar Heels. It was unbelievable. I was so pumped. We lost Josh and Bigs McGee for the year and Derek Raivio put on the Superman cape and saved the day to get us in the big dance. His incredible shooting, unheard of FT PCT kept us alive ... but we lost one of the three times we’ve ever lost in round one and we did the same in 2008 vs what nobody knew would turn into one of the best NBA players in history with Steph Curry. I sat there in disbelief. It was shocking - until we look back in hindsight - which is always 20/20.
My first year I was able to watch every single game was 2008-09 when I figured out what root sports was. I believe Craig Ehlo was the only guy with Greg before Fox and Danny D came along. The high flying act of Pargo the skin and bones but great rim protector Austin Daye,Bouldin, and a familiar face of Josh Hyetvelt worked back on the team. Micah Downs came over from Kansas, Ira Brown was a tremendous beast, who could dunk literally THROUGH anyone much like pargo. The smooth and balanced Steven Gray also became a problem for many on the wing off the bench. As I recall the biggest loss came earlier in the year when Robert Sacre got injured (I forget for what now, it’s been a decade please forgive me) and that really hurt later on. We lost to UCONN on a crazy shot that sent the game to overtime. Lost to Julius Thomas and Portland State, lost to Utah on New Years eve and I was not very happy about what was transpiring. I think we also lost to Arizona and one of their worst teams also right? We were #5 in the country. Was so mad. We went undefeated and made the sweet sixteen thanks to last second heroics by Demetri Goodson.
At this point after getting killed by UNC, and graduating many great players I was unsure about the future of Gonzaga. I didn’t think we could continue the streak much longer. I didn’t know much about Elias Harris. I knew we were returning Bouldin... Sacre was coming back. Gray was going to be a sniper. Goodson was coming back but he was better on D. So many questions. For the next few years I was going to be happy with winning a game in the tournament. And boy later would that get frustrating to think about lol
In 2010 we beat the odds and in buffalo beat Florida State. Damn near lost that one. That guard Douylkis (so?) brought that game to life for the seminoles. In 2011, my boy Marquise Carter came through and turned on the jets after starting 0-3 in conference to keep the WCC title streak alive and win the conference tournament to keep the tourney streak alive too. One of the most satisfying journeys ever. I was happy to beat St Johns even if it was without one of their best players in DJ Kennedy.
2012 I didn’t know who Pangos was. Recruiting was still hard to find back in that day. This kid came out and shot 7 threes vs Wazzou in one game. It was unreal! The hype was real for this player. Gary bell also became lights out from three. They fell short in the race for conference supremacy both times, and got sent to Pittsburgh to play Truck Bryant and West Virginia in their backyard of Pittsburgh (see what I did there?) and blew them out.
When that happened they played a tough Ohio State team and Lost, valiantly. They left everything on the court. The image of Robert Sacre crying after the loss was the first time I shed tears with this team. It made me so sad to see him weeping after losing that game. One of the most colorful zags went out fighting and damn near came back. Didn’t wanna lose. A true warrior of the sport, out in the second round. As tough as Canadians are, they do have feelings too. We were known for our Canadian pipeline by now and that also made me proud. Kelly Olynyk was also redshirting this year which made me happy because in 2011 everytime he got on the court he’d foul 2 times in a span of 20 seconds and left. Made me so mad haha
2013 we gained our first number one seed and had a great draw for the NCAA tournament. We beat Oklahoma State thanks to Gary Bells shot on an assist from Kevin Pangos on December 31, 2012. ON THE ROAD. We didn’t see many road victories against ranked opponents at that time. Was so pumped I went to Walmart where my wife was working flinging around my zags hoodie showing her how excited I was. We ended up watching “New Year’s Eve” (a movie) later that night with Pizza Hut. I didn’t care what we were doing. I was relaxed. Olynyk was the star and came back for the Clemson game at the old spice classic earlier before that. We beat Clemson (a game I couldn’t see all Of) and had to see the updates come through in text form because I didn’t have internet on my phone quite yet haha we won. We beat buddy heild (their main star was pledger though I believe) and then Davidson for the title. Mike Hart became a sensation and a legend. We were #1 and a #1 seed. Even my wife took notice and spiked my hair, made me wear sunglasses lol!!!
I don’t wanna talk about the tournament. By this time I was dying to go to the second weekend. 2014 would spring new hope, but not for long. Josh Davis announced his decision to go to San Diego State and Gonzaga had to ride the back of Sam Dower, Pangos, Bell, Karnowski, Stockton. We beat West Virginia on the road in a game that was absolutely nuts. Kevin Pangos showed great resiliency along with Bell to stay calm. We won the game and it was huge. A game that really gets overlooked set the tone for what was to come. For some reason Santa Clara was our pain in the rear. Jared Brownridge was a PROBLEM. Sam Dower hit a MONSTER three to end the game @ Santa Clara when we were considered a bubble team. David Stockton too the ball to the rim in Vegas and spun it in to win the game. Right before that game winning shot you could tell Dower was NOT HAPPY about not getting that ball. He said the F word to few, and Few responsed with “Do your job” ... Dower set the screen and the rest was history. Another WCC championship conf, and regular season. We beat Oklahoma State in a game that Travis Ford was T’ed up. It quickly turned into a foul fest and Marcus smart was in trouble. Gonzaga prevailed with better FT shooting. Kyle Wiltjer was redshirting at this time. Byron Wesley made his decision to transfer from USC in Late May to come to Gonzaga . You knew we were a national title contender yet again after a key announcement: Domas Sabonis has committed. Josh Perkins committed as well.
2015 I think everyone had high hopes. Bell and Pangos were seniors. But even they said they couldn’t be THE best backcourt of all time without an Elite Eight appearance.
I was at Gozagswhoohoo’s House the first big game at the kennel vs SMU. Domas Sabonis LAID DOWN THE HAMMER early in this one with a massive dunk that tore the roof off the K2. It was An amazing moment. He got big boards in key situations like mike hart and was a true scorer. Wesley was smooth at the 3. It was the perfect combo to go with Shem. Perkins was gone for the season after a broken jaw that would end his season vs Georgia. A team that mugged everyone and didn’t care. This would play out okay later down the road.
But I tell you what. I talked to Gozagswhoohoo and thegloriousgoateeofKP going into the Iowa game. After seeing Werner of NDSU do everything right and make that game way too interesting I was eagerly awaiting the Iowa game. It. Took. Forever to get there. Two days. Hyperventilating. Few32 has gone overboard at GUBoards, and they just got done killing Davidson. It was wild. Sabonis Karnowski had huge passes and dunks through that game and in the UCLA game that followed. I finally have seen Gonzaga in an Elite Eight. Yes Wiltjers missed bunny vs Duke burned, but the future was bright.
...Until you got to 2016. It was a rough year. Didn’t beat anyone notable POC, Emac was settling in. Perkins came off of jaw surgery ...and the team was young! They did the best the could but they were swept by SMC. We beat the teams we were supposed to beat. Karnowski was done for the year so this didn’t help (again would help down the line) . Along with 2011 this was my favorite journey. We had to beat BYU twice in a week and Ryan Edwards also got injured against Portland leaving a thin bench in the front court .. but he would come back after.
We went back to sweet sixteen and had the orange rihht where we wanted them.
2017-2020 we’ve been absolutely blessed ... National title contenders ... I’m not getting into everything since y’all should know what happened. 3 shoulda been #1 seeds and a #4. A national title and a final four.
We finally did it. We may not be a blue blood but this team makes me so happy and proud. I’m proud to be a zag. I wouldn’t wanna be anything else. It’s all well in zagville and we have had many streak savers like dower, Carter, Raivio, Gray, EMac, Perkins, Bouldin, and we had the studs .... from rags to riches
Oh and one more thing. The best dunker ever is still Reed Schifferman. GZ knows. Maybe JD and Borneo also.
I love reliving all of these moments AND More. I’m just so sleepy that I can’t stay awake right now. But I love this team thick and thin. I believe we can beat ANYONE knows we are on that level.
God bless
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.