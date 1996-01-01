Thread: Wither's: Zags-Jayhawks

What does he mean “at what price”? We aren’t doing anything wrong. Our name isn’t going to get killed by playing Kansas. I love Bud and he’s a very smart noble and knowledgeable person (as far as I know) however this is a horrific take lol. Our game will be the same. I don’t care what Kansas does. I wanna beat Kansas the right way. The rest is a footnote to me.
I live in Missouri and have several Kansas fans in my area. This has been a dream game of mine for 15 years now (I wasn’t quite around in 99 yet lol) and now we’ll get it twice. I wanna beat them. Let’s get it done zags!
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.