Thread: Wither's: Zags-Jayhawks

    sittingon50
    Wither's: Zags-Jayhawks

    https://en.bloguru.com/GloryHounds/3...blueblood-in-a
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    MDABE80
    MDABE80:

    The point of this essay from Bud would be? If we play Kansas or those tainted programs we get mud on our skirts??
    Zag_Dad
    Zag_Dad:

    Quote Originally Posted by MDABE80
    The point of this essay from Bud would be? If we play Kansas or those tainted programs we get mud on our skirts??
    Was thinking the same thing... “at what price”? Head scratcher to me.
    MDABE80
    MDABE80:

    Dad in this rarified level of college basketball and if you want your program to move ahead who else do we play??? I love Buds work but this offering is kind of like kissing your sister...lol
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    What does he mean “at what price”? We aren’t doing anything wrong. Our name isn’t going to get killed by playing Kansas. I love Bud and he’s a very smart noble and knowledgeable person (as far as I know) however this is a horrific take lol. Our game will be the same. I don’t care what Kansas does. I wanna beat Kansas the right way. The rest is a footnote to me.

    I live in Missouri and have several Kansas fans in my area. This has been a dream game of mine for 15 years now (I wasn’t quite around in 99 yet lol) and now we’ll get it twice. I wanna beat them. Let’s get it done zags!
    Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
