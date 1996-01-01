-
former GU assistant Nicole Powell on the move
Not sure if it interests anyone. I didn't realize she was only on staff at GU for 1 season. She's been the head coach at Grand Canyon the previous 3 years, now she's moving to UC Riverside. Seems like a lateral move to me. Big West is slightly up the pecking order from the WAC (it's hard to get lower than the WAC), but not like UCR has much tradition and they've been rocked by scandal recently with an abusive coach situation.
