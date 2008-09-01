Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: No Surprise, Gonzaga is best shooting team in America

    GonzaGAW
    Default No Surprise, Gonzaga is best shooting team in America

    - pulled up national team field goal shooting percentage stats from last 12 seasons, 2008-09 thru 2019-20.

    - on average only 3 teams per year shoot 50% or better. Gonzaga shot 50% or better in 6 of the past 12 years, and over those 12 years on average shot .501 percent.

    - over the past 12 years, gonzaga was in the top 10 in field goal shooting 10 times! and in the top 5 an astounding 7 times!

    - in comparison over those 12 years the following teams cracked the top ten this many times, kansas 6, creighton 4, byu, st. mary, indiana, ucla, north dakota st, georgetown, utah st 3 times. unc and kentucky just once.

    - no surprise to any true zag fan, but the damn stats prove gonzaga is flat out the best shooting team in america, for over a decade!
    - one can well argue our coaches can indeed coach shooting and make their players better than when they arrived.
    JPtheBeasta
    GU has had a lot of skilled players over the years, but even better shot selection.
    LTownZag
    traditional/basic FG% ignores freethrows and ignores that 3pt shots are worth 50% more than 2pt shots.

    True Shooting percent (TS%) is the better measure.

    Having a very high traditional/basic FG% could be achieved, in part, by taking very few 3s and being extremely post-play dominant. It wouldn't likely result in a very good offense over all.
