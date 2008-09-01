Thread: No Surprise, Gonzaga is best shooting team in America

Originally Posted by GonzaGAW Originally Posted by

- pulled up national team field goal shooting percentage stats from last 12 seasons, 2008-09 thru 2019-20.



- on average only 3 teams per year shoot 50% or better. Gonzaga shot 50% or better in 6 of the past 12 years, and over those 12 years on average shot .501 percent.



- over the past 12 years, gonzaga was in the top 10 in field goal shooting 10 times! and in the top 5 an astounding 7 times!



- in comparison over those 12 years the following teams cracked the top ten this many times, kansas 6, creighton 4, byu, st. mary, indiana, ucla, north dakota st, georgetown, utah st 3 times. unc and kentucky just once.



- no surprise to any true zag fan, but the damn stats prove gonzaga is flat out the best shooting team in america, for over a decade!

- one can well argue our coaches can indeed coach shooting and make their players better than when they arrived.