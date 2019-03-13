Thread: OT - Top 4-year Runs in Women's College Basketball History

Women’s college basketball wasn’t always dominated by big schools. First came the Mighty Macs.

By Fred BowenMarch 13, 2019It’s time for March Madness — the NCAA college basketball tournaments.Notice I said tournaments. Although the men’s games get most of the attention on television and in the news, there is also a women’s championship.So in the interest of equal time and fair play, let’s take a look at the history of the women’s tournament. It’s an interesting one.The NCAA women’s basketball tournament started in 1982 (the men’s tournament started in 1939).Women’s college basketball and the AIAW tournament were very different from today’s NCAA tournament with its big schools and big arenas packed with cheering crowds.But the Mighty Macs could play. Led by high-scoring center Theresa Shank,Soon, larger schools began to develop their women’s basketball teams. Coach Rush retired, and Immaculata dropped to Division III, where it did not give out athletic scholarships and played smaller schools such as Marymount University and Wesley College.Now big universities dominate the NCAA women’s basketball tournament. The University of Tennessee, led by legendary Coach Pat Summitt, won eight championships from 1987 to 2008. The University of Connecticut Huskies won 11 titles from 1995 to 2016 and might win another this year.But Tennessee and Connecticut are the only schools that can say they have won more national titles in women’s basketball than Immaculata.