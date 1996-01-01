-
Out of Conference Scheduling
Throughout the year, we had numerous discussions on the quality (or lack thereof) of this year's out of conference (OOC) schedule. When brought up on her Lisa Fortier Coach's Show, the fans got the usual song and dance that it was difficult to schedule quality OOC teams (yeah but what are you going to do about it) and that we would not be playing OSU (ever) and UO only at a neutral court but no explanation as to why. Lots of other Pac-12 teams available that play other WCC teams.
The Mbb team has already released many of their OOC games for next year. GU’s nonconference schedule includes Texas, Arizona, Washington and Texas Tech. The Zags entertain Arizona on Dec. 5 and Washington on Dec. 12. The showdown with Texas Tech is Dec. 19 at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix.
The Zags also will play in the Orlando Invitational. The field includes Auburn, Michigan State, Xavier, Boise State, Saint Louis, Belmont and Siena.
Considering the only quality OOC team the Lady Zags played at home was a single game against Missouri State (a Top-20 team for sure), the Wbb team can only hope their schedule would include four (4) P5 teams (2 at home, plus 1 on a neutral site) plus a Holiday tournament with quality P5 teams.
I am sure that we fans will have to wait until August or September before we find out anything about our OOC schedule for next year.
Keep your fingers crossed.
ZagDad
