Leave politics out of this one, please.

This thread is strictly about potential transfers GU may bring in for the 2020-21 season.

Here's a summarized list of who we're in contact with and may transfer:

Johnny Juzang, G, Kentucky
Jordan Bruner, F, Yale
Bryce Aiken, G, Harvard
Carlik Jones, G, Radford
AJ Walker, G, Air Force
Drew Buggs, G, Hawaii
Trey Wertz, G, SCU
Mystery potential transfer