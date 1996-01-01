Thread: Pitinos Goal for Iona

Don’t bet against a. Team trying to become Gonzaga? All these schools that have tried have failed, so I’m not going to bet on any lol
struck gold in recruiting as he has 5 commitments who r labeled 4 star players by some but trust me with Pitino’s teaching & motivating talents they will become 5 star PTPers . His goal is to make Iona the GONZAGA of the East . DON’T BET AGAINST IT
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.