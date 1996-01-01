Thread: Pitinos Goal for Iona

Results 1 to 9 of 9

Pitinos Goal for Iona

    Zagdawg
    Pitinos Goal for Iona

    Dick Vitale
    @DickieV
    ·
    21h
    .
    @IonaGaelsMBB

    @RealPitino
    @IonaGaelsMBB @RealPitino struck gold in recruiting as he has 5 commitments who r labeled 4 star players by some but trust me with Pitinos teaching & motivating talents they will become 5 star PTPers . His goal is to make Iona the GONZAGA of the East . DONT BET AGAINST IT
    gonzagafan62
    Don’t bet against a. Team trying to become Gonzaga? All these schools that have tried have failed, so I’m not going to bet on any lol
    sonuvazag
    This smells fishy AF.
    JPtheBeasta
    Can he do it without strippers and payola?
    23dpg
    A few years back I started a thread about all of the teams that thought they could/should/would become the next Gonzaga.

Add Iona to the list.

    Add Iona to the list.

    edit to add: it was last year. Here it is again.

    http://guboards.spokesmanreview.com/...hlight=Gonzaga
    LTownZag
    Excluding power 6 conferences, which team IS the closest to Gonzaga in terms of tournament wins or regular season wins in the last decade?

    Doesnt seem like any other school is even close. Maybe Cincinnati? WSU? Which other non p-6 teams routinely even make the dance?
    sonuvazag
    Creighton and Butler would have been the obvious choices before they got sucked into the Big East. After the two you mentioned, I'm going to throw out a few that came to mind: VCU, Belmont, and Dayton.
    Birddog
    Pitino and Iona may be a perfect fit
    .

    In 2011, Iona College stated that it had reported inflated figures from 2002–2011 about "acceptance rates, SAT scores, graduation rates, and alumni who give annually" in a bid to influence college rankings.[6][7] Afterward, an internal audit office was established to ensure data integrity.
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Wichita State
