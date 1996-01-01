Thread: 12 Elite Games in 4 Days

Results 1 to 4 of 4

12 Elite Games in 4 Days

    Markburn1
    12 Elite Games in 4 Days

    I look forward to these four days every year. Best four days in sport.
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/schedule

    All of a sudden, it pales in comparison to the fragility of life.

    Still, I'm going to miss it.
    Bogozags
    Markburn1:
    I look forward to these four days every year. Best four days in sport.
    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/schedule

    All of a sudden, it pales in comparison to the fragility of life.

    Still, I'm going to miss it.


    I have been in front of the TV watching each March Madness game that was shown on ESPN (in the early going) and then CBS and then CBS, TBS, TNT and Court TV since the 80's...to say I miss it is an understatement; however, I agree with you this does pale in comparison to the fragility of life...am hoping the Administration can get control of this virus as it seems like there could be thousands of American lives lost in the next couple of months...
    scrooner
    I don't put much faith in 'the Administration' to get control of the virus. The help is going to come from our local leaders, businesses, schools and medical professionals, and from regular people doing their part.
    Markburn1
    scrooner:
    I don't put much faith in 'the Administration' to get control of the virus. The help is going to come from our local leaders, businesses, schools and medical professionals, and from regular people doing their part.
    Funny that the people that think government is the answer to their problems are wondering why government just can’t wave a magic wand and take care of everything.

    This administration is doing as well as any administration would. There are good people doing as much as they can. Any fantasy administration that people think would have done any better is just that...a fantasy.

    Now, back to irregular programming.

    I’m pretty confident that the Zags would have still been playing and the real nail biting would begin this morning.
