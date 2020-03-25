Thread: Gonzaga Women Have High Hopes for Next Season

Gonzaga women have high hopes for next season behind strong group of frontcourt returners

UPDATED: Wed., March 25, 2020By Jim Allen(509) 459-5437With all thats happened in the college basketball world in the last two weeks, perhaps its better to look ahead to next year. Thats especially true if you root for the Gonzaga women, who dearly would have loved to follow a 28-3 season with a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.The COVID-19 outbreak ended that dream, but the next one is only a few months off. Assuming the world gets back to normal by this fall, GU has the talent and experience to match or better this years record. The bar is high: The Zags went 17-1 in the West Coast Conference and reached program highs in the Associated Press ranking and coaches poll. Yet they return three starters  four if you count guard Kayleigh Truong, who took over from injured senior Katie Campbell late in the season  and lose only two players overall.The Wirth twins, Jenn and LeeAnne, should be even more dominant going into their senior year, as should their roommate Jill Townsend, the WCC Player of the Year. Certainly there will be questions: Who will take over at point guard for graduating senior Jessie Loera? Who will provide depth in the frontcourt? Will the Zags get more productivity from their bench, especially on offense? Who, besides Townsend, can offer a consistent 3-point shooting threat?Also, will Kylee Griffen and Eliza Hollingsworth bounce back from this years injuries? And can the Zags continue to dominate the WCC in the face of challenges from BYU, San Diego and a resurgent Portland program?