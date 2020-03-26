Thread: The tip-in that launched Gonzaga

I can still see it clearly in my minds eye. Im sitting on press row, looking up at the basket to my right. Gonzaga guard Quentin Hall is driving the lane with his team trailing Florida in the Sweet 16 by one point with seven seconds to go. Halls shot is too strong, and a gaggle of hands reaches for the ball as it caroms off the backboard and rim. One of those hands belongs to Zags sophomore forward Casey Calvary, who slaps it back toward the basket. It lands dead on the flange and drops through, putting Gonzaga up, 73-72, with 4.4 seconds to play.