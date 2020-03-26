Thread: The tip-in that launched Gonzaga

Results 1 to 5 of 5

    Default The tip-in that launched Gonzaga

    The Athletic is doing a series by their writers called 'The Best NCAA Tournament Game I ever saw'. Seth Davis' game is about the 99 game against Florida.

    The Best NCAA Tournament Game I Ever Saw: The tip-in that launched Gonzaga

    I can still see it clearly in my minds eye. Im sitting on press row, looking up at the basket to my right. Gonzaga guard Quentin Hall is driving the lane with his team trailing Florida in the Sweet 16 by one point with seven seconds to go. Halls shot is too strong, and a gaggle of hands reaches for the ball as it caroms off the backboard and rim. One of those hands belongs to Zags sophomore forward Casey Calvary, who slaps it back toward the basket. It lands dead on the flange and drops through, putting Gonzaga up, 73-72, with 4.4 seconds to play.
    Thank God Brent Wright traveled.
    the only play that gives me more goose bumps than this one, is Ammo's shot in the last few seconds, "off the glass" Oklahoma St., two or three defenders knew the inbound would get to him, who do we have in the post Stockton era that is better at creating his own shots? I don't know enough about Burgess, but
    oh so happy he got his recognition, the media on him made us famous and launched the 'overrated, they don't play anybody' decade to follow.
    gosh its fun to be a fan of this organization ...
    Gonzaga...................the slipper still fits!!

    Gus Johnson, best line ever. Still get chills every time I watch it.

    Go ZAGS
    The Zags were down three with 45.7 seconds to go. I recall doing a lot of pacing.
