Thread: The tip-in that launched Gonzaga

The tip-in that launched Gonzaga
The Athletic is doing a series by their writers called 'The Best NCAA Tournament Game I ever saw'. Seth Davis' game is about the 99 game against Florida.
The Best NCAA Tournament Game I Ever Saw: The tip-in that launched Gonzaga
I can still see it clearly in my minds eye. Im sitting on press row, looking up at the basket to my right. Gonzaga guard Quentin Hall is driving the lane with his team trailing Florida in the Sweet 16 by one point with seven seconds to go. Halls shot is too strong, and a gaggle of hands reaches for the ball as it caroms off the backboard and rim. One of those hands belongs to Zags sophomore forward Casey Calvary, who slaps it back toward the basket. It lands dead on the flange and drops through, putting Gonzaga up, 73-72, with 4.4 seconds to play.
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus