**Quarantine Remedy** - Past Gonzaga NCAA Tournament Viewing Guide
I'm sure I'm not the only one around here that is still struggling to come to terms that we are without the NCAA Tournament this year. The only remedy that comes to mind is revisiting past Zag tournament games and reflecting on the the wild ride we have been on. I have created a google spreadsheet (linked above) of all GU tournament games and associated links to watch each game in it's entirety. There are still a number of games that I have been unable to find online (Youtube & Reddit). It would be great to crowd source fellow Zags to either find links for these games or upload recordings and fill the spreadsheet. The spreadsheet can be edited by anyone. Hang in there, everyone.
