Thread: KREM video with Admon Gilder

SPOKANE, Wash.  When the NCAA Tournament was canceled a week and a half ago, it shook Gonzaga fans and this area to the core. But no one was more affected by it from Spokane than the three seniors on Gonzagas squad."It really hit me hard because that was one of the things I had dreamed about," said Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder. "I was really angry. I was looking at my phone. I had to put it down a lot because people were texting me, 'Im sorry that all this happened.'"