Thread: KREM video with Admon Gilder

thanks for the video Radbooks. This is a great video AFTER THE END OF THE SEASON. He talks about he and other Zags reacted to the bad news. Very touching. Gilder really grew on me over the year, and he really became a very very important player on the team. To have a player with his talent and experience coming in off the bench was just so important to the success of the team. He's right up there with Collins in my mind as the bench player since '99. Im not sure if Micah Downs was also in this role. Am I correct? He had it all. The greatest of them all was his defense imo. He said he'd like to come back and play another year if it happens. Wow! That would be sooooooo cool.
