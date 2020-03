Thread: KREM video with Admon Gilder

SPOKANE, Wash. — When the NCAA Tournament was canceled a week and a half ago, it shook Gonzaga fans and this area to the core. But no one was more affected by it from Spokane than the three seniors on Gonzaga’s squad."It really hit me hard because that was one of the things I had dreamed about," said Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder. "I was really angry. I was looking at my phone. I had to put it down a lot because people were texting me, 'I’m sorry that all this happened.'"