Thread: KREM video with Admon Gilder

  Today, 06:29 PM #1
    Radbooks
    Default KREM video with Admon Gilder

    Just an end of the year sort of story!

    'It really hit me hard': Gonzaga's Gilder reflects on NCAA Tournament cancellation, career at GU

    SPOKANE, Wash.  When the NCAA Tournament was canceled a week and a half ago, it shook Gonzaga fans and this area to the core. But no one was more affected by it from Spokane than the three seniors on Gonzagas squad.

    "It really hit me hard because that was one of the things I had dreamed about," said Gonzaga guard Admon Gilder. "I was really angry. I was looking at my phone. I had to put it down a lot because people were texting me, 'Im sorry that all this happened.'"
  Today, 07:25 PM #2
    Zags11
    Default

    Good read and good video
    Love the zags for life
  Today, 07:32 PM #3
    cscz28
    Default

    Interesting quote where he mentions Filip and unfinished business
  Today, 07:56 PM #4
    Reborn
    Default

    thanks for the video Radbooks. This is a great video AFTER THE END OF THE SEASON. He talks about he and other Zags reacted to the bad news. Very touching. Gilder really grew on me over the year, and he really became a very very important player on the team. To have a player with his talent and experience coming in off the bench was just so important to the success of the team. He's right up there with Collins in my mind as the bench player since '99. Im not sure if Micah Downs was also in this role. Am I correct? He had it all. The greatest of them all was his defense imo. He said he'd like to come back and play another year if it happens. Wow! That would be sooooooo cool.

