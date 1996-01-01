Former Zag Zykera Rice Named All-Finnish League First Team, Forward of the Year

Rice led Peka to 20-5 overall mark in first professional season Former Gonzaga women's basketball standout Zykera Rice was selected to the All-Finnish League First Team in addition to being named the Forward of the Year, Eurobasket announced this week.Rice, who is in her first year with Kotka Peli-Parhut within the Finnish Korisliiga, led the team with 20.7 points per game shooting 54.5 percent inside the arc in addition to a 46.7 clip from three. Rice added a team-high 9.6 rebounds per contest to go along with 1.8 assists per game.The first-year pro led PeKa to a 20-5 overall record including a 15-3 record in league play to capture the outright league title.The Tacoma, Wash., native was also selected to the five-player All-Imports Team.