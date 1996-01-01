Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: All District Team 2020 --Congrats Zags

    Default All District Team 2020 --Congrats Zags

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches, as selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.


    District 9

    First Team

    Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga

    Jordan Ford, St. Mary’s

    Yoeli Childs, BYU

    Colbey Ross, Pepperdine

    Lamine Diane, CSU Northridge



    Second Team

    Malik Fitts, St. Mary’s

    TJ Haws, BYU

    Corey Kispert, Gonzaga

    Jahlil Tripp, Pacific

    Killian Tillie, Gonzaga



    Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga

    https://nabc.com/nabc_releases/2020/d1_all_district
    Default

    There are 24 districts so making the list is a little better than being all conference. I don't mean to demean the honorees, just want to add perspective. At least there is only 5 to a team so there is that.
    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Default

    Conferences included in district 9

    9 Big West Conference
    West Coast Conference
