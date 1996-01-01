Thread: All District Team 2020 --Congrats Zags

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) announced today the 2019-20 NABC Division I All-District teams and coaches, as selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in NCAA Division I.
District 9
First Team
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Jordan Ford, St. Mary’s
Yoeli Childs, BYU
Colbey Ross, Pepperdine
Lamine Diane, CSU Northridge
Second Team
Malik Fitts, St. Mary’s
TJ Haws, BYU
Corey Kispert, Gonzaga
Jahlil Tripp, Pacific
Killian Tillie, Gonzaga
Coach of the Year: Mark Few, Gonzaga
https://nabc.com/nabc_releases/2020/d1_all_district