Thread: How are you doing? (and Netflix etc recommendations)

  #26
    Quote Originally Posted by GrizZAG View Post
    In a pickle of a situation. We want to get back to Spokane from Arizona so we can hole up at our lake cabin and spend days fishing and swimming. Fly or drive? Either way has risk of exposure. What would you do? Driving would require several hotels and eating from take out or delivery, then there are beds we have no idea whether they are safe even with our own pillows. Flying is only half the risk, the airports have lots of opportunity for exposure and PHX is a big busy airport. 14 TSA personnel have tested positive already last I read a few days ago. We have a car in AZ we normally leave there but could drive. Any insights would be welcome...
    Thanks Born.
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    1,300 miles, 20 hours on Google maps.....two nights sleeping......safest place these days is inside a car.....food, just pack up at home base in Phx......if nec, supermarkets have plenty of prepared meals and pizza places seem safe...delightful landscapes on the way....right through Kennewick....
    As Jazz points out, 1300 miles...but it should only be 1 night of sleeping, if you can do 650 miles per day.

    When I was young, that was no problem. It is harder now, but I just read on ABC news that LEO are not pulling over for speeding etc., as long as it isn't stupid crazy, I would assume. Italics are my own thoughts.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  #27
    I am glad to hear that everyone seems to be weathering the storm. We are getting by, but it feels like 'just' getting by.

    We are of the older and sicker demographic, me being 71 and my wife 60 in immune compromised. We are also, despite having a small jewelry store, on the 'poor' end of the spectrum, and have no savings. The good side is that we have no mortgage either.
    So far, we have been open for business at the store, keeping a distance and cleaning with bleach or alcohol after every customer leaves. Not the best situation, but it is life as I know it. If Congress comes up with some help, we will have enough to stay home for 4-8 weeks.

    Regardless, it is a serious situation and one that is changing everything about everything. We were considering closing the store and moving to the lower Appalachia region, selling the house here, but obviously, now is NOT the time to do that. All plans for the future are on hold as we all see what the future holds for us. Good luck to all!

    WE don't have Netflix, but do have Dish with a DVR. We have saved ALL the Dr Who, from season one up to the current season, and almost all the Star Treks. Right now Dish is giving free Showtime to help people staying at home.
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
