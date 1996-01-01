Thread: How are you doing? (and Netflix etc recommendations)

Originally Posted by GrizZAG
In a pickle of a situation. We want to get back to Spokane from Arizona so we can hole up at our lake cabin and spend days fishing and swimming. Fly or drive? Either way has risk of exposure. What would you do? Driving would require several hotels and eating from take out or delivery, then there are beds we have no idea whether they are safe even with our own pillows. Flying is only half the risk, the airports have lots of opportunity for exposure and PHX is a big busy airport. 14 TSA personnel have tested positive already last I read a few days ago. We have a car in AZ we normally leave there but could drive. Any insights would be welcome...
Thanks Born.
As Jazz points out, 1300 miles...but it should only be 1 night of sleeping, if you can do 650 miles per day.
1,300 miles, 20 hours on Google maps.....two nights sleeping......safest place these days is inside a car.....food, just pack up at home base in Phx......if nec, supermarkets have plenty of prepared meals and pizza places seem safe...delightful landscapes on the way....right through Kennewick....
When I was young, that was no problem. It is harder now, but I just read on ABC news that LEO are not pulling over for speeding etc., as long as it isn't stupid crazy, I would assume. Italics are my own thoughts.
Hoping you have a sense of humor too!