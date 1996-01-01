Thread: How are you doing? (and Netflix etc recommendations)

Originally Posted by GrizZAG Originally Posted by

In a pickle of a situation. We want to get back to Spokane from Arizona so we can hole up at our lake cabin and spend days fishing and swimming. Fly or drive? Either way has risk of exposure. What would you do? Driving would require several hotels and eating from take out or delivery, then there are beds we have no idea whether they are safe even with our own pillows. Flying is only half the risk, the airports have lots of opportunity for exposure and PHX is a big busy airport. 14 TSA personnel have tested positive already last I read a few days ago. We have a car in AZ we normally leave there but could drive. Any insights would be welcome...

Thanks Born.