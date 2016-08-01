Thread: How are you doing?

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

We recently heard from our good friend Sili, and it reminds me of how our friendships are so important to us. So many of us have been on GUBoards for a long long time and have formed our own community here. Your friendships have meant a lot to me. I have always believed that we are much more than basketball reporters or analysts. We are friends.



I miss you, and I miss our interactions, and I often wonder how you are doing, hoping and praying for the best. Not sure how you feel about this but I'd love to hear from you and hopefully you tell us what's going on in your life (city.



I'm doing good. At first I was pretty freaked out about it all, but each day I accept the changes to my life better. I think change is hard for most people, and I know it is for me, especially in a time like this. what do I do? I pray a lot more that's for sure, and I mean a lot more. Interestingly enough this crises has drawn me closer to Our Lord. The social distancing is tough because I am such a people person and hugger. It's difficult not to be able to hugs all those I love. It's hard to stay six feet apart from them too. Very weird. BUT I AM DOING IT BECAUSE I BELIEVE ITS IMPORTANT TO BELIEVE THIS IS SERIOUS, and social distancing seems to be the answer. I've had to revert to talking to my kids and grandkids, on the phone and texting. I talk to them at least a couple times a week.



My church is closed but has an on line service which is just OK. I have found a Christian Chat room where I can talk to people on line. That has helped a lot. I go for a walk every day and I'm glad we can go outside. It's hard to imagine how I'd be doing without the internet.



I hope you all are okay. And I hope you check in and say hi and let us know how you're doing.

God bless you all and your families too. Be safe.



Reborn



Go Zags!!!