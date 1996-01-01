-
those who went to Vegas.....anyone sick?
just curious....besides some stuffiness with a little cough, I and my better half are fine.....anyone get sick?..covid?...
we were sooo LUCKY to be able to attend the tournament, even if the Ladies didn't go far into it....just a fun event.....seeing how things were shut down so quickly afterwards, the tournament was our only tournament.
looking back, remember how CLF pulled KC out of that blowout game, I think against LMU, the one where Jen W and Jill both had double doubles and KC was missing one little RB to get hers?.....how fortuitous for CLF to "wise up" and put KC back in to get that mythical iffy RB........goes to show, you never know what's around the corner......appreciate what you have......
if we knew that Vegas would be the end of this season........
