Thread: Way too Early - Who are the Starters for Game 1 2020/2021

  Yesterday, 02:26 PM #1
    ZagDad84
    Way too Early - Who are the Starters for Game 1 2020/2021

    ESPN is reporting that is unlikely that the 2019/2020 winter sports seniors will get another year of eligibility.

    SkipZag is tired of talking about things that occurred more than 2 weeks ago.

    The sports world is on pause for the foreseeable future.

    Given those parameters, content is somewhat difficult to find.

    So, to keep those of us interested in the Lady Zags, let's come up with something to discuss.

    Assuming JL and KC graduate and do not have the option to return, who do you think will be the starting 5 for our Lady Zags come game 1 for the 2020/2021 season???

    Let's hear it fans:

    ZagDad
  Yesterday, 04:17 PM #2
    SkipZag
    Default

    Okay ZD since you called me out for whining, I’ll give my 2 cents worth...

    I think we all figure the four starters coming back... will start next year. So the question is who will be starting at the two... which to me will be a tough call for CLF. I’m going with CW because she is a 5th year player with starter experience.

    The question I have is how CLF is going to deal with all the talent on the bench... my count is ten players.
    Any thoughts... back at you

    Go Zags!!
  Yesterday, 04:45 PM #3
    sylean
    Default

    not 10 players....assuming we get our redshirts back, Jenw,Lw,LF,JT,Kt,Kt,Cierra,Eliza,Mel,Kylee, plus 3 dynamite freshman, Anna, and Gillian.....

    Cierra deserves time...Eliza sat out, even though she could have insisted on playing, and when does LF get her shot.....

    right now, starters to me our KayT,Jt, JenW, LeeW, and Cierra....
  Yesterday, 06:32 PM #4
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SkipZag View Post
    Okay ZD since you called me out for whining, I’ll give my 2 cents worth...
    If you are going to do the crime, you got to do the time.



    ZagDad
  Yesterday, 07:13 PM #5
    SkipZag
    Default

    Sorry sylean... should have said 5 starters with 10 on the bench. Total being 15... which with 6 seniors, getting the 5 players with no D1 experience some time on the court is going to be a challenge that will be needed if you want to continue with a reload rather than a rebuild.
    A challenge many coaches would love to have.

    Go Zags!!

    PS: ZD...Coors lite
  Yesterday, 07:46 PM #6
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SkipZag View Post
    PS: ZD...Coors lite
    Are you sure you don't want a corona light?

    Sorry, a bad joke.

    Saw an article that said some poll indicate that 38% of Americans would not drink Corona under any circumstances because they did not want to catch the Corona virus.

    Where is that emoji of me beating my head against a wall.

    ZagDad
  Yesterday, 08:57 PM #7
    sylean
    Default

    I hate the word "redshirt"....I hate the whole concept....but CLF might be looking that way......
  Yesterday, 09:25 PM #8
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by sylean View Post
    I hate the word "redshirt"....I hate the whole concept....but CLF might be looking that way......
    Is KG going to apply for a medical redshirt for this year and thus still have 4 years of eligibility available?

    ZagDad
  Yesterday, 10:42 PM #9
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagDad84 View Post
    Are you sure you don't want a corona light?

    Sorry, a bad joke.

    Saw an article that said some poll indicate that 38% of Americans would not drink Corona under any circumstances because they did not want to catch the Corona virus.

    Where is that emoji of me beating my head against a wall.

    ZagDad
    That is because you are supposed to put da lime in da coconut...
    Hoping you have a sense of humor too!
  Today, 09:37 AM #10
    Zaglaw
    Default

    Starters: JW, LW, KT11, KT14, JT

    Next 5 players off the bench: CW, EH, LF, AV, KG

    Someone will redshirt - not sure who
  Today, 09:51 AM #11
    pony
    Default

    How do you get playing time for so many good players and still get experience for new recruits. Oh I think i'll have another Corona light.
    How do players get a good flow of the game with so many, games where a player has scored several straight and gets a rest then never gets back into the flow.
    Having such a deep bench certainly good from an injury standpoint but less so for players to be at their peak at the end of the season. M. Few always shortens his bench after mid-season.
    Time for another Corona light.
    My picks for starters would be: Kay T (sister backup)
    Jill T. (Eliza H. & Louse F. backup)
    Jen W. (Lee W.)
    Cierra W. ( Kylee G )
    Melody K. (A. Virjoghe)
    Running out of room for others, will just have to see who is playing well as season goes along.
    When I see what Portland has done with a super Fresh. don't count anyone out.

    Might rethink this after another Corona light.
  Today, 10:23 AM #12
    sylean
    Default

    where's Mel?....doesn't Mel fit in someplace?
  Today, 12:10 PM #13
    Bigfooot
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Zaglaw View Post
    Starters: JW, LW, KT11, KT14, JT

    Next 5 players off the bench: CW, EH, LF, AV, KG

    Someone will redshirt - not sure who
    So MK gets no PT next year at all??? Lol


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:15 PM #14
    Bigfooot
    Default

    I like others think CLF will go with a senior at the last starting spot. I think it will be CW, but if LF can improve over the summer she may get that spot due to the fact she has been in the program from the start, and has put in the time. Just off skill and ability it would be CW. I also like MK at a starting post, but I doubt that happens. This goes back to team unity.


    Sent from my iPhone using Tapatalk
  Today, 12:35 PM #15
    sylean
    Default

    well LF is doing well....her defense is been ratched up....we've heard that CW is great....but we haven't actually seen her play....

    tough problems for CLF...but good ones to have....I hope the young players are patient.......remember, we loose 5 players the following year so this year we've got to get our posts ready....the Truongs have experience thru fire, so does mel,but Kylee and Eliza and the newbies have none going into this coming season..
  Today, 12:57 PM #16
    SkipZag
    Default

    The talent on the bench fills all five positions... who subs in will be interesting and may go with the need. We know that improvements are needed by all... how they spend the off season will be important. Example... playing a post means you need to make the outside shot... something Mel needs to work on. Lou... guards in the GU offense need to be able to dibble like a point.... head up looking to pass. Quickness... everyone.

    A few summers back when I had my granddaughters at the GU camp, I saw Ravio working with a few of the MBB guards running drill after drill after drill.

    That being said... you want time on the hardwood, you have a job for the summer.

    Go Zags!!
  Today, 04:34 PM #17
    ZagDad84
    Default

    Well, we all know that CLF likes to start her experienced players, particularly seniors, even if they are not necessarily the better player. Going with this year's Wbb team having the best overall record of all time, and the highest ever ranking in both the AP and Coach's polls, and CLF's historical tendencies, I would guess the starting 5, next fall (assuming no injuries) would be:

    Starting 5 - CW, K-11, JW, LW & JT.

    Why CW - She has been a team leader on the bench and in practice. CLF has in several interviews called out CW for keeping the team focused during practices and working as hard as anyone outside of practice. You need senior leadership at the point guard position and CW looks like she has it. A great replacement for our beloved JL.

    Why not LF - Simply put, CLF likes to have at least two really good ball handlers on the court at all times. LF simply does not handle the ball well enough to play the #1 or #2 spot for long periods of time. CLF used LF at the #3 spot for much of the year and she showed considerable improvement this year, particularly on defense. LF will come off the bench early in the game, like this year, but unless she improves her ball handling and/or 3 point shooting, she will likely remain somewhat of a bit player getting 12-15 minutes a game. She may be in a fight for PT with incoming freshman McKayla Williams so she needs to continue to show improvement to stay on the court.

    Why Not K-14 - K-14 has shown the ability to handle the ball and run the point, but not to the level of her sister. I think K-14 is a better shooter overall than K-11, but is not quite the ball handler. Look for K-14 to get some time at both the #1 and #2 early in the game but I don't think she will start. I think she will replace both CW and K-11 at times and will float to where she is needed.

    Why not MK - MK plays good defense and rebounds exceptionally well, particularly for her height. The problem is that she has shown limited offensive production in her time in the line-up. She has shown brief glimpses of creating offense but not often enough and when combined with her smaller height (6'1" vs 6'3") than LW, I would start LW over MK. MK's time will come the following year.

    Why not AV - Generally speaking, AV plays too passive on both sides of the ball. As the year went on, AV showed marked improvement, at times, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. If she continues to improve she can become a force in the middle. But improvement is still needed, so she will not start this year.

    As far as the redshirts, we have not seen EH and KG on the court yet but guessing from their high school and club teams, I would assume that KG is more of a #3 and EH more of a #4. At 6'2", KG would give us some added height at the #3 spot and if healthy, might be a good match-up for UP's Fowler at the same height. While we have not yet seen EH on court for any significant period of time, previously our Aussie bigs from their club teams have shown a great ability to pass and finish at the rim right from the get go.

    For the incoming freshman, we have nothing but their HS and club team highlights and stats to go from. Sometimes players exceed their high school ratings and, unfortunately some do not quite live up to their high school projections. Based on their high school and club team performances, Lily Scanlon looks to be more like a traditional point guard with pass first attitude. She does not appear to be a regular, dominate scoring threat, maybe a little like JL this year, scores when necessary but usually dishes and lets the other players score. Unfortunately, I think minutes may be somewhat limited for Lily this year. Yvonne Ejim, is a forward in the mold of Zykera Rice both is size and stature. Relatively short at 6'0", but very athletic with great rebounding instincts and an offensive force around the basket shooting over 55% from the field over the last two years. I think that Yvonne will be fighting for minutes with AV and EH and whoever plays the best on any given day, will get the majority of the back-up minutes at the #4 (and maybe occasionally the #5). McKayla Williams is classified as a long guard and wing (at 6'1"). According to her write-up "Williams is an agile perimeter guard with versatility in the front court, with the ability to rebound and attack well in transition and the ability to finish in traffic with either hand. Her ability to shoot outside stretches out the defense, and she is able to successfully execute plays in the half court". She looks and sounds like a Lady Zag version of St. Mary's Gaels guard Sam Simon (6'2"). If Williams lives up to her high school hype, she may earn lots of back-up minutes behind JT and maybe JW.

    I think that CLF will steadfastly stick to her starting 5 (assuming no injuries) but I think, much like this year, you will see CLF mix and match line-ups to see how the ladies work with each other. The player(s) having the best games will tend to get the most playing time, starters or not.

    Is it October yet?

    ZagDad
