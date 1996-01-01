Thread: Way to Early - Who are the Starting for Game 1 2020/2021

ESPN is reporting that is unlikely that the 2019/2020 winter sports seniors will get another year of eligibility.
SkipZag is tired of talking about things that occurred more than 2 weeks ago.
The sports world is on pause for the foreseeable future.
Given those parameters, content is somewhat difficult to find.
So, to keep those of us interested in the Lady Zags, let's come up with something to discuss.
Assuming JL and KC graduate and do not have the option to return, who do you think will be the starting 5 for our Lady Zags come game 1 for the 2020/2021 season???
Let's hear it fans:
ZagDad