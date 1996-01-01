Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Way to Early - Who are the Starting for Game 1 2020/2021

    ZagDad84
    Default Way to Early - Who are the Starting for Game 1 2020/2021

    ESPN is reporting that is unlikely that the 2019/2020 winter sports seniors will get another year of eligibility.

    SkipZag is tired of talking about things that occurred more than 2 weeks ago.

    The sports world is on pause for the foreseeable future.

    Given those parameters, content is somewhat difficult to find.

    So, to keep those of us interested in the Lady Zags, let's come up with something to discuss.

    Assuming JL and KC graduate and do not have the option to return, who do you think will be the starting 5 for our Lady Zags come game 1 for the 2020/2021 season???

    Let's hear it fans:

    ZagDad
    SkipZag
    Okay ZD since you called me out for whining, I’ll give my 2 cents worth...

    I think we all figure the four starters coming back... will start next year. So the question is who will be starting at the two... which to me will be a tough call for CLF. I’m going with CW because she is a 5th year player with starter experience.

    The question I have is how CLF is going to deal with all the talent on the bench... my count is ten players.
    Any thoughts... back at you

    Go Zags!!
