Results 1 to 23 of 23

Thread: Virtual March Madness Game @ 9:30- #1 Gonzaga vs #16 Sienna

  1. Today, 06:26 PM #1
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default Virtual March Madness Game @ 9:30- #1 Gonzaga vs #16 Sienna

    Looks like someone made a virtual March Madness with current rosters that they are letting College Basketball 2k8 Simulate.

    Gonzaga vs Sienna in the opening round at 9:30pm tonight.

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1tzE0BhWYw

    Might be a fun diversion!

    Gonzaga (-17.5) O/U 169

    Further info on this.

    Hello, friends.

    As you're all likely now aware, due to coronavirus, the best month of the year just became a bit less mad. In the interest of player and public health, all postseason college basketball games have been cancelled, including those of the NCAA Tournament. Our thoughts go out to all outgoing NCAA players, all who had set aside time and money to participate in postseason activities, and, most importantly, to anyone directly affected by the virus. For up-to-date information on the ongoing effort to fight this pandemic, please visit the CDC and WHO websites.

    We're all left bereft by this news. We've watched our teams triumph and fail through 30-odd games this season. In a year of college basketball chaos, we saw teams from Kansas to San Diego State and Dayton with real shots at a #1 seed. Virginia locked up a tournament appearance with the worst offense an at-large had ever seen. Kentucky lost to Evansville. Until now, it had been a wild ride.

    And you know what we say to that ride? We're not leaving.

    Welcome to r/CollegeBasketball's One Shining Tournament!

    That's right, we're not throwing in the towel on one of the greatest seasons in recent college basketball history, and neither are you. Between quarantines and social distancing, a lot of us have some time on our hands. Let's use it to make the biggest virtual college basketball tournament the world's ever seen.
    Overview

    Over the next few weeks, we will be streaming a full 68-team AI-decided NCAA Tournament on College Hoops 2K8. As of tomorrow, we're re-instating user flair for the 68 tournament teams. We're scheduling game threads. If it happens during normal March Madness, it's still game. And if your team wins this, it's getting the header logo for the rest of the offseason.
    FAQ

    How will you select teams?

    The Selection Committee may yet surprise us with a Selection Sunday reveal, but otherwise we'll need to make our best guess at a bracket. Luckily, the fine folks at Bracket Matrix have been tracking bracketologists for years. Unless we get word that an official bracket is going to be released, we'll rely on the most recent bracket from Bracketville, their #1 rated prognosticator, which means: congratulations to your 2020 NCAA #1 Seeds: Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, and Dayton!

    Why College Hoops 2K8? Why not 2K10, or NBA 2K20?

    Because College Hoops 2K8 is the perfect game.

    Also because Bracketville set Northern Kentucky, who joined D1 in 2016, as a 15 seed. College Hoops 2K10, which came out before 2016, doesn't have a team creator. College Hoops 2K8 does. We don't write the rules.* We also considered 2K20, but opted in favor of 2K8 mostly to ensure we can get this up and running within a reasonable timeframe.


    How will you choose a winner?

    Once the teams and schedule have been finalized, we'll set each game as an AI matchup, and the winning teams will advance.

    Where can I find a schedule?

    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...Ywo/edit#gid=0
    Last edited by Kong-Kool-Aid; Today at 07:48 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 06:37 PM #2
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets...aring&sle=true
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:38 PM #3
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Kispert with the 3!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 06:41 PM #4
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Well, it's accurate on Petrusev's free throws.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 06:41 PM #5
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Missing bunnies, Tillie invisible so far.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:45 PM #6
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    There we go Tillie on the board. 13-11 Zags.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:48 PM #7
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Gilder on fire! Scored half our points so far.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 06:48 PM #8
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Gilder again! 21-13 Zags, Gilder with 13!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 06:52 PM #9
    SWZag's Avatar
    SWZag
    SWZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Israel
    Posts
    4,163

    Default

    25-16, too close for comfort!
    _____________________________________________

    Zag Shop (Thrift Shop Parody)

    Gonzaga sind die besten! Gehe Zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 06:53 PM #10
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SWZag View Post
    25-16, too close for comfort!
    Huge block by Petrusev on that 3 attempt.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 06:53 PM #11
    SWZag's Avatar
    SWZag
    SWZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Israel
    Posts
    4,163

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Huge block by Petrusev on that 3 attempt.
    Then a hard foul on the other end.
    _____________________________________________

    Zag Shop (Thrift Shop Parody)

    Gonzaga sind die besten! Gehe Zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 06:54 PM #12
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Ticky Tack Foul by Kispert, in comes Ayayi.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 06:55 PM #13
    SWZag's Avatar
    SWZag
    SWZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Israel
    Posts
    4,163

    Default

    Ayayi with a nice baseline runner!
    _____________________________________________

    Zag Shop (Thrift Shop Parody)

    Gonzaga sind die besten! Gehe Zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 06:55 PM #14
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SWZag View Post
    Then a hard foul on the other end.
    This might be some of the better defense we've played all year!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 07:04 PM #15
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Gonzaga playing well! up 45-25 with 2:30 left in the 1st half.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 07:05 PM #16
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Looks like we got Watson back for the tournament!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  17. Today, 07:09 PM #17
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    49-29 Gonzaga at the end of the first half Gilder with 23 points!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  18. Today, 07:19 PM #18
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Gilder cooling off a little, but Watson doing some work! 58-39 Zags with 13:50 to go
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  19. Today, 07:28 PM #19
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Ballo coming in off the bench! lol! Zags up 72-46 with 8 minutes to go.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  20. Today, 07:36 PM #20
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Arlauskas playing well!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  21. Today, 07:44 PM #21
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Kong-Kool-Aid is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Posts
    2,369

    Default

    Zags win! Move on to play # 9 Oklahoma.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  22. Today, 08:27 PM #22
    Zags11's Avatar
    Zags11
    Zags11 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2008
    Location
    North Side
    Posts
    5,626

    Default

    Big win.
    Love the zags for life
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  23. Today, 08:53 PM #23
    SWZag's Avatar
    SWZag
    SWZag is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Israel
    Posts
    4,163

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Zags win! Move on to play # 9 Oklahoma.

    Congrats Admon!!
    _____________________________________________

    Zag Shop (Thrift Shop Parody)

    Gonzaga sind die besten! Gehe Zags!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules