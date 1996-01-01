Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Classic NCAA games streaming on CBS

  1. Today, 01:46 PM #1
    former1dog
    former1dog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    11,623

    Default Classic NCAA games streaming on CBS

    https://www.ncaa.com/video/mml-classics


    This is really awesome. I watched the classic championship game UNC vs Georgetown. Everyone talks about Michael Jordans game winning shot as a freshman in that game, but several other things struck me after watching the full game for the first time:

    - Michael Jordans biggest contribution until the shot was as a rebounder and defender in the game. His offense was opportunistic.

    - James Worthy was nearly unstoppable on offense. Such an impressive player!

    - True Freshman Patrick Ewing was a complete player and IMHO was by far the best/most complete player on the court in that game. He scored at Will when they could get him the ball, great defender and not just because he could block shots, high energy guy who hustled and did not come out of the game, clutch, and he (unlike many, many bigs) could make free throws.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:02 PM #2
    GrizZAG's Avatar
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Spokane / Goodyear, AZ
    Posts
    1,955

    Default

    Zags win in Maui was on. Norvell was a dagger and Rui and Clarke saved the day with D at the end. We were up by 15 and nearly let it get away. Great effort to win it.
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules