Thread: Classic NCAA games streaming on CBS

This is really awesome. I watched the classic championship game UNC vs Georgetown. Everyone talks about Michael Jordans game winning shot as a freshman in that game, but several other things struck me after watching the full game for the first time:
- Michael Jordans biggest contribution until the shot was as a rebounder and defender in the game. His offense was opportunistic.
- James Worthy was nearly unstoppable on offense. Such an impressive player!
- True Freshman Patrick Ewing was a complete player and IMHO was by far the best/most complete player on the court in that game. He scored at Will when they could get him the ball, great defender and not just because he could block shots, high energy guy who hustled and did not come out of the game, clutch, and he (unlike many, many bigs) could make free throws.