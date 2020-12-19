Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Tech rematch? And other gossip

    Tech rematch? And other gossip

    Rothstein today...

    Sources: Texas Tech and Gonzaga will play a neutral site game in Phoenix on December 19th, 2020. Maybe at Talking Stick.

    Source: Loyola Marymount has hired Marquette's Stan Johnson as its next head basketball coach. Official announcement expected soon.

    Source: Kansas will host Harvard as part of its 20-21 non-conference schedule.

    Columbia grad transfer Mike Smith tells me that he is now receiving interest from both Seton Hall and Gonzaga in addition to Arizona and Michigan.

    ....and

    https://collegehoopstoday.com/index....-45-for-20-21/
    

    I hate watching floppers who fall every time you look at them and the refs almost always call it a charge on the offinsive player. Texas Tech and duke are probably the worst at this, so I hate watching these teams play, as a matter of fact I usually turn to something else when they start their flopping, unless they are playing the Zags, then I will watch it all.
    

    Quote Originally Posted by TheOtherGreatOne
    I hate watching floppers who fall every time you look at them and the refs almost always call it a charge on the offinsive player. Texas Tech and duke are probably the worst at this, so I hate watching these teams play, as a matter of fact I usually turn to something else when they start their flopping, unless they are playing the Zags, then I will watch it all.
    Nope, that honor goes to BYU
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
