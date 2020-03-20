Before the NCAA halted March Madness, Gonzaga won the West Coast Conference tournament that Tuesday in Las Vegas, topping Saint Marys in a resounding 84-66 win. The Zags were ranked second in the country, had just decimated another tourney team on a neutral floor and were gearing up for essentially two home games to begin another pursuit of their first-ever national championship.The Zags coach, Mark Few, gave his players a few days off to rest. He was home one night, watching his competitors on television, when he told his wife and oldest son that he had a bad feeling. That he could see the NCAA might cancel the tournament. They looked at me like I was crazy, Few says.