-
Great Primer on Aloysius Gonzaga
As a practicing apathetic, I'm no authority on Catholic history, but I found the following article to be both well-written and informative regarding our school's namesake:
https://buffalonews.com/2020/03/20/a...-rejuvenation/
SLOZag
"Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront
. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules