I was watching a GU game on Youtube from the 2012-13 season and couldn't help, but compare this year's version of the team with that legendary, Kelly Olynyk led squad that was the first to achieve a number 1 ranking in school history.
In my mind these are two top 5 Zag teams of all time that are very evenly matched in a lot of ways.
Starters:
PG - Kevin Pangos vs. Ryan Woolridge. You have to give the edge to Pangos, but Woolridge has the defensive ability to make things difficult for him. Woolridge was a steady hand all season, but lacks the ability to catch fire and completely take over a game like Pangos had.
SG - Gary Bell vs. Joel Ayayi. Bell is an all time great, but Ayayi simply has him beat in the talent department. Bell was a marksman, but Ayayi does more on the court with his all around game.
SF - Mike Hart vs. Corey Kispert. The biggest positional discrepancy is at small forward. Hart's hustle and nose for the ball were special, but he was largely a non-threat on the offensive end. Corey brings so much more to the table as a scorer with his elite three point shooting and ability to create for himself/others.
PF - Elias Harris vs. Killian Tillie. This one took some more thought and it's almost hard to believe that Tillie is the choice considering where Elias stands in the all-time records books. It's a tough comparison because Elias is a picture of consistency over his GU career, whereas Tillie was constantly plagued by injuries. If we're talking healthy Elias Harris vs. healthy Killian Tillie then I've got to go with Tillie. Elias was bouncy and hard nosed as heck, but the edge goes to Tillie in shooting, defense, passing, and basketball IQ IMO. This is a match-up that I would really like to watch.
C - Kelly Olynyk vs. Filip Petrusev. The conference POY's collide and I believe Olynyk emerges as the decisive victor. Filip is a fabulous low post scorer, but Kelly had more tools at his disposal. I think Kelly is simply stronger and better at this stage in his development (no offense to Filip who had an amazing season).
Bench:
The 2012-13 team seemingly has the deeper team on paper, with familiar names filling out the roster such as; Sam Dower, David Stockton, Drew Barham, Kyle Dranginis, Przemek Karnowski, and Guy Landry Edi. However, in post season play the rotation was trimmed to basically just 7 with only Stockton and Dower playing meaningful minutes off the bench. The rest of the bench can't be discounted entirely though as they did provide valuable spot minutes at different points throughout the season.
Bench - Sam Dower vs. Drew Timme. Dower showed his stuff the following season when thrust into a bigger role, but comparing his stats from this season with Timme's, it's hard to argue that Timme wasn't the more effective player. There were big games this year where Timme carried the team. Ultimately, I'd rather have him because of the toughness he brings.
Bench - David Stockton vs. Admon Gilder. This one is a bit closer than most would think, as Stockton actually led the 2012-13 team in assists and steals in only 18 minutes a game. But while Stockton was very effective in his role, it's hard to imagine passing on an all Big 12 guard and fifth year senior when gearing up for tournament time. Gilder's strength, defensive versatility, and ability to get to the rim give him the edge.
Bench - Karnowski/Barham/Dranginis/Edi vs. Arlauskas/Zakharov. Clearly the deep bench depth is in favor of the 2012-13 squad. Even if only relied on for spot minutes, there's a definite advantage gained here.
Summary:
Just running through the match-ups, I have to give the edge to the 2019-20 team. That Olynyk is the best player in this game and the strength of the Olynyk/Harris/Pangos trio is what gives me some pause. However, while those three would be hard to stop, 2019-20 has the guys to make things just difficult to gain the edge. In the end, the biggest deciding factor is the back court size, athleticism, and overall talent advantage.
This was actually a difficult conclusion for me to reach as I hold that 2012-13 in such high regard. It's still very hard for me to believe that we're producing teams of this calibre on a regular basis now (knock on wood).
Thoughts/disagreements?