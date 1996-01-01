Thread: Bud Wither's blog post on the financial implications of the canceled NCAA Tournament

Bud Wither's blog post on the financial implications of the canceled NCAA Tournament
I found this interesting as I'd recently read that the insurance policy that the NCAA has won't come close to covering the lost income.
In a March without Madness, the WCC squirms
If you love college hoops, you cant help but be a little wistful. But its safe to say, nobody is feeling more of a tug this weekend than the members of the West Coast Conference. (Im referencing only the sporting side of the world, not the real-life victims in a perilous time, and hats off to the heroes of any stripe fighting the good fight.)
This was going to be a coming-out for the WCC, a statement that the league was blossoming, that there was more to the conference than Gonzaga. Between the Zags, the supercharged BYU attack and the wizardry of Saint Marys Jordan Ford, this could even have been the leagues brightest March/April since Bill Russell and K.C. Jones led San Francisco to back-to-back championships in 1955-56.
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus