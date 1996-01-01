Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Bud Wither's blog post on the financial implications of the canceled NCAA Tournament

    I found this interesting as I'd recently read that the insurance policy that the NCAA has won't come close to covering the lost income.

    In a March without Madness, the WCC squirms

    If you love college hoops, you cant help but be a little wistful. But its safe to say, nobody is feeling more of a tug this weekend than the members of the West Coast Conference. (Im referencing only the sporting side of the world, not the real-life victims in a perilous time, and hats off to the heroes of any stripe fighting the good fight.)

    This was going to be a coming-out for the WCC, a statement that the league was blossoming, that there was more to the conference than Gonzaga. Between the Zags, the supercharged BYU attack and the wizardry of Saint Marys Jordan Ford, this could even have been the leagues brightest March/April since Bill Russell and K.C. Jones led San Francisco to back-to-back championships in 1955-56.
    Interesting and now doubt factual as well.

