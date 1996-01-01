Thread: 2020-21 Scheduling

Originally Posted by CB4 Originally Posted by

Zags will play UW and Arizona in the Kennel next year.



Zags will play three games at the Orlando Tournament (Field: Auburn/Belmont/Boise State/Michigan State/Saint Louis/Siena/Xavier).



I'm hoping we get a neutral site game and a home/home series against a Big 10, SEC, ACC or Big East.



I'm hoping we can see a game or series with SDSU. Perhaps one with Dayton, too.



Zags seem to be consistent in scheduling games with Texas teams, do we see a renewal of the A&M series, maybe games with Houston or Baylor?



After that, I hope we get no more than 6 buy games. I'd love to see a couple non-conference games (MWC/AAC/A10) in January and February as well, but doubtful.



Who do you hope/think/speculate the Zags will play next season?