Thread: How sure are you we'll have a 2020-2021 season?

How confident are you that there will be a 2020-2021 college basketball season featuring Gonzaga playing with no more than 2 total cancellations, and fans allowed to attend all, or all except 1 or 2 games?
80-100% sure
60-80% sure
40-60% sure
20-40% sure
10-20% sure
Doesn't matter what you or I think. Doesn't have to be something to worry about. We'll know when the time comes. Until then, there are a million things to do. Number one on that list is to take care of yourself and your family. That includes spiritually as well.
I thought about this for a couple minutes. I like you Ltown. Your analytical perspective is a different take. But, I don't like this thread.
This thread, in my opinion is an invitation to start another food fight between posters with different opinions on how this virus will play out.
Not productive. Again, my opinion.
I'm just curious to survey the crowd's expectations. If there were an option to simply have a poll and no associated thread of discussion linked to it at this point, that would be fine with me. I don't think it's possible to post a poll without creating a thread as well, but as I said, I'm simply curious to know how others are expecting the USA to be in 7-12 months.
I think this virus slows down by end of may. I think they will have it controlled completely by july if they make us all stay home. So i say their will be a season.
Love the zags for life
There won't be a season. If there was a 0% chance option I would've voted for it. Health professionals are telling us that we're going to be dealing with this well into next year, and we won't have a working vaccine for probably 18 months. Even if we do get one sooner, health professionals and older people will receive it first, young athletes won't be anywhere near the top of that list.
We are woefully unprepared for this. We don't have South Korea's tests and we don't have China's government (which is terrible in most cases but strangely helps in a pandemic).
Settle in ladies and gents, it's going to be a long ride.
"You miss 100% of the shots you don't take."
-Zach Norvell Jr.