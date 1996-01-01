Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: How about a Diversion Tournament or Showcase ?? NBA may go forward with something

    Default How about a Diversion Tournament or Showcase ?? NBA may go forward with something

    https://www.espn.com/nba/story/_/id/...game-diversion

    NCAA, which likely will do NOTHING, should consider a showcase -- get 4 to 8 teams and bring some joy into this crazy world- obviously, all logistics and protocols would need to be in order -- go without fans, but bring us all a smile.

    thoughts?
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
    It's ok that the NCAA is going to do nothing. The Zags are one of my true passions in life and this really hurts, but I've accepted that it's over. I think the NCAA did the right thing here, instead of stringing everyone out two weeks to a month at a time like the professional leagues will do, they shut the whole thing down. If you don't believe the NCAA acted without heavy consideration, you're nuts. They lost an insane amount of money. You say, obviously all logistics and protocols would need to be in order but you have no clue what that actually entails. These are also college students, not professional athletes that can act on their own accord. The universities and NCAA would be liable if anything went wrong.
