Thread: GU-Duke 2018 on tonight

One of the ESPN channels.
Thank you! That I’ll watch! Puts me in good spirits for today.
Qualified for 22 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
Also that’s on ESPN 2
