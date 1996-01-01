Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: GU-Duke 2018 on tonight

  Today, 05:31 PM
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    Default GU-Duke 2018 on tonight

    One of the ESPN channels.
  Today, 05:46 PM
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    Thank you! That I’ll watch! Puts me in good spirits for today.
  Today, 05:51 PM
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    Default

    Also that’s on ESPN 2
