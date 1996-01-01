Thread: Why BYU, not SMC is our biggest Rival

Originally Posted by Markburn1 Originally Posted by

BYU had their best overall talent in a long time this past season. It remains to be seen if they can sustain that. All of their middle age players will be gone. Haws, Childs, Toolson and Zeljas will be looking for mid management jobs next year and I don’t see comparable replacements on their roster or in their recruiting class. Next year they could fall back in the WCC pack.



One solid year is not a trend.



By the way, referring to the OP, I don’t remember anyone here disparaging religion. And the references that were made to dirty play were justified no matter what.