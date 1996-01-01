Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: ESPN Tourney Simulation

    hushpuppy
    Default ESPN Tourney Simulation

    ESPN did a fun BPI-based single-simulation tournament. Spoiler alert: "In fact, all three WCC teams to earn a berth are on to the second weekend.

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ent-played-out
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Quote Originally Posted by hushpuppy
    ESPN did a fun BPI-based single-simulation tournament. Spoiler alert: "In fact, all three WCC teams to earn a berth are on to the second weekend.”

    https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...ent-played-out
    Boola.....
    CaliZag44
    Yale Prevented what would have been a BYU vs Gonzaga rematch in the Elite 8? Ya right.
    Zag_Dad
    Zag_Dad
    That was not a very satisfying read …
    CaliZag44
    Quote Originally Posted by Zag_Dad
    That was not a very satisfying read …
    Their first BYU blurb calls them underrated in their system. They then proceed to advance them to the national championship. Did BPI really like BYU that much this season?
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    Lost me at #1 losing to a #12 in the S16
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Look for a Mormon from Yale behind the ESPN screen.
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan
    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar
    Look for a Mormon from Yale behind the ESPN screen.

    LOL
