Thread: Wichita State Transfer Erik Stevenson List Zags in Top 5

  Today, 10:53 AM
    SWZag
    SWZag
    Default Wichita State Transfer Erik Stevenson List Zags in Top 5

    Mods, feel free to move when appropriate.

    Former Timberline (Lacey, WA) standout is transferring from Wichita State and has listed his top 5. The Junior-to-be averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 boards per game as a Sophomore. Both Arizona and Seton Hall reached out to Erik but didn't make his Top 5. Wichita State is losing five to transfer so far this post-season.


    https://twitter.com/JonRothstein/sta...21257767350277

    Erik Stevenson Retweeted
    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson tells me that he has cut his list to the following schools (in no particular order):

    Washington
    Oregon
    Gonzaga
    Maryland
    San Diego State

    The Wichita Eagle: ‘Coach and I didn’t have a great relationship’: Erik Stevenson speaks on WSU transfer







  Today, 10:58 AM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    More red flags than NASCAR but, as usual, we can rely on Few who picks transfers well, very well.

    Not exactly a PBK resume....not sure he’s even good enough nowadays.

    Stevenson would likely have to sit out the 2020-21 season before having two years of eligibility. The Lacey, Washington native appeared in 31 games (21 starts) for the Shockers this season, averaging 11.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He shot 37.7 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3, hoisting over five triples per game.
  Today, 11:00 AM
    ZagsObserver
    Pass. Our current recruits are superior. And he uses a scholly while he sits.
  Today, 11:11 AM
    Birddog
    Wichita State is losing five to transfer so far this post-season.

    Whoa, that's a bunch
  Today, 12:03 PM
    cggonzaga
    Kid is a stud on the court. If Few is good with him, I’d take him in a heartbeat!
  Today, 12:17 PM
    23dpg
    23dpg
    From the article.

    He could potentially be eligible to play immediately next season if the NCAA changes its transfer rules as expected before next season, which would require a release from WSU, leaving WSU academically eligible and maintaining their academic progress at their new schools. If not, Stevenson would redshirt next season and start his junior year in the 2021-22 season.

    Otherwise I don't know much about this kid.
  Today, 12:26 PM
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan
    That's a lot of turnover, what's going on at WSU?
