Thread: Wichita State Transfer Erik Stevenson List Zags in Top 5

Former Timberline (Lacey, WA) standout is transferring from Wichita State and has listed his top 5. The Junior-to-be averaged 11.1 points and 4.7 boards per game as a Sophomore. Both Arizona and Seton Hall reached out to Erik but didn't make his Top 5. Wichita State is losing five to transfer so far this post-season.
Wichita State transfer Erik Stevenson tells me that he has cut his list to the following schools (in no particular order):
Washington
Oregon
Gonzaga
Maryland
San Diego State
The Wichita Eagle: ‘Coach and I didn’t have a great relationship’: Erik Stevenson speaks on WSU transfer