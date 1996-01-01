Results 1 to 14 of 14

Thread: Per TSSF website... (03 UA/GU talk)

  1. Today, 07:53 AM #1
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,003

    Default Per TSSF website... (03 UA/GU talk)

    I am using this time to re-watch some old games.

    Today I am watching GU/Zona second round game... probably one of the best games I have ever watched.

    Will offer up observations later.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:16 AM #2
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,003

    Default

    Just finished the first half...

    Early observations... Gourde starting over Violette... interesting.

    Thank God for Skinner... he and Ronny kept them in that game in the first half.

    Zags went toe to toe with a Zona team with three future NBA players on the roster (Walton, Stoudamire, and Iguodala)
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:30 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,247

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Just finished the first half...

    Early observations... Gourde starting over Violette... interesting.

    Thank God for Skinner... he and Ronny kept them in that game in the first half.

    Zags went toe to toe with a Zona team with three future NBA players on the roster (Walton, Stoudamire, and Iguodala)
    You forgot Channing Frye....and Hassan Adams may have been the most talented Cat but Lute didn't rely on him...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hassan_Adams
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:38 AM #4
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,003

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    You forgot Channing Frye....and Hassan Adams may have been the most talented Cat but Lute didn't rely on him...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hassan_Adams
    Dang... forgot about him.

    Crazy. Also... Zags were super deep with bigs that year... Ronny, Violette, Gourde, and Fox.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:52 AM #5
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,247

    Default

    Lute underachieved with that roster.....

    Arizona was invited to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th-straight season,[3] receiving the top seed in the West Region. The team advanced to the Elite Eight by defeating (16-seed) Vermont, (9) Gonzaga, and (5) Notre Dame before falling 75-78 to (2) Kansas.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 10:01 AM #6
    webspinnre
    webspinnre is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Napa, CA
    Posts
    4,445

    Default

    I was at that game, in the Pep Band. It was an incredible experience.
    I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 11:21 AM #7
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,205

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by webspinnre View Post
    I was at that game, in the Pep Band. It was an incredible experience.
    I was in a local sports bar and everybody who had been watching either Tulsa or OK St (I don't remember which) in another game started to watch the last 10 mins or so of GU/Ariz.. They were cheering on the Zags with me and giving me high fives with each counterpunch. At the end of the game everybody who wasn't already standing stood and started clapping for the Zags effort and somebody bought me another beer. There were a lot of Okies that got their first view of the Zags that afternoon.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 11:24 AM #8
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    17,247

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Birddog View Post
    I was in a local sports bar and everybody who had been watching either Tulsa or OK St (I don't remember which) in another game started to watch the last 10 mins or so of GU/Ariz.. They were cheering on the Zags with me and giving me high fives with each counterpunch. At the end of the game everybody who wasn't already standing stood and started clapping for the Zags effort and somebody bought me another beer. There were a lot of Okies that got their first view of the Zags that afternoon.
    Did Blake make that shot in Oklahoma?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 11:31 AM #9
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,003

    Default

    Skinner for the tie making tip-in at end of reg... awesome
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 11:57 AM #10
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,003

    Default

    Gotta say... even though I knew the result wasn't in GU's favor... really enjoyed re-watching that game.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 12:43 PM #11
    Birddog
    Birddog is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,205

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Did Blake make that shot in Oklahoma?
    Nope, he missed it here too. The bar patrons were cheering the quality of the game and the heart of GU. About 10 or 15 came over to me and asked about Gonzaga, the players, etc. They were just blown away by the game. It still today is one of the all time Zag games IMO
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 12:57 PM #12
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is offline Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,003

    Default

    I read a comment on the YouTube... usually not a good thing... but someone said that they felt that this game was the turning point for Few and GU in general. I kind of agree.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 02:48 PM #13
    roxdoc
    roxdoc is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,494

    Default

    Although he has been much maligned here, Bill Walton – yes I know his son was in the game – during the following week in multiple TV appearances was going on and on about it and said it was the greatest college game that he had ever seen.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 03:17 PM #14
    GoZags's Avatar
    GoZags
    GoZags is online now Super Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    University Place, WA (aka Chambers Bay)
    Posts
    5,000

    Default

    My seats were upstairs but before tip off Hondo grabbed me
    as there had been a no show next to him. Decent seats (1 row in front of Stockton) and it was obvious that hondo was unaware of the inadvertent elbow the year before that caught my seatmate Birddog down in Albuquerque.

    If Stockton wasn’t directly behind me I KNOW I would have been in the fetal position ... rocking myself back and forth. But because I was tough I actually saw the end of regulation and the overtime.

    Certainly an interesting weekend as the US went to war (Shock and Awe)
    Last edited by GoZags; Today at 04:51 PM.

    "To be continued ....."
    Father Tony Lehman, SJ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules