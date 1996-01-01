Thread: Per TSSF website... (03 UA/GU talk)

I am using this time to re-watch some old games.
Today I am watching GU/Zona second round game... probably one of the best games I have ever watched.
Will offer up observations later.
Just finished the first half...
Early observations... Gourde starting over Violette... interesting.
Thank God for Skinner... he and Ronny kept them in that game in the first half.
Zags went toe to toe with a Zona team with three future NBA players on the roster (Walton, Stoudamire, and Iguodala)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hassan_Adams
Lute underachieved with that roster.....
Arizona was invited to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th-straight season,[3] receiving the top seed in the West Region. The team advanced to the Elite Eight by defeating (16-seed) Vermont, (9) Gonzaga, and (5) Notre Dame before falling 75-78 to (2) Kansas.
I was at that game, in the Pep Band. It was an incredible experience.
I will thank God for the day and the moment I have. - Jimmy V
Skinner for the tie making tip-in at end of reg... awesome
Gotta say... even though I knew the result wasn't in GU's favor... really enjoyed re-watching that game.
I read a comment on the YouTube... usually not a good thing... but someone said that they felt that this game was the turning point for Few and GU in general. I kind of agree.
Although he has been much maligned here, Bill Walton – yes I know his son was in the game – during the following week in multiple TV appearances was going on and on about it and said it was the greatest college game that he had ever seen.
My seats were upstairs but before tip off Hondo grabbed me
as there had been a no show next to him. Decent seats (1 row in front of Stockton) and it was obvious that hondo was unaware of the inadvertent elbow the year before that caught my seatmate Birddog down in Albuquerque.
If Stockton wasn’t directly behind me I KNOW I would have been in the fetal position ... rocking myself back and forth. But because I was tough I actually saw the end of regulation and the overtime.
Certainly an interesting weekend as the US went to war (Shock and Awe)
