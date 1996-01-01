Thread: Per TSSF website...

I am using this time to re-watch some old games.
Today I am watching GU/Zona second round game... probably one of the best games I have ever watched.
Will offer up observations later.
Just finished the first half...
Early observations... Gourde starting over Violette... interesting.
Thank God for Skinner... he and Ronny kept them in that game in the first half.
Zags went toe to toe with a Zona team with three future NBA players on the roster (Walton, Stoudamire, and Iguodala)
Lute underachieved with that roster.....
Arizona was invited to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th-straight season,[3] receiving the top seed in the West Region. The team advanced to the Elite Eight by defeating (16-seed) Vermont, (9) Gonzaga, and (5) Notre Dame before falling 75-78 to (2) Kansas.