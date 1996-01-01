Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Per TSSF website...

    I am using this time to re-watch some old games.

    Today I am watching GU/Zona second round game... probably one of the best games I have ever watched.

    Will offer up observations later.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Just finished the first half...

    Early observations... Gourde starting over Violette... interesting.

    Thank God for Skinner... he and Ronny kept them in that game in the first half.

    Zags went toe to toe with a Zona team with three future NBA players on the roster (Walton, Stoudamire, and Iguodala)
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Just finished the first half...

    Early observations... Gourde starting over Violette... interesting.

    Thank God for Skinner... he and Ronny kept them in that game in the first half.

    Zags went toe to toe with a Zona team with three future NBA players on the roster (Walton, Stoudamire, and Iguodala)
    You forgot Channing Frye....and Hassan Adams may have been the most talented Cat but Lute didn't rely on him...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hassan_Adams
    You forgot Channing Frye....and Hassan Adams may have been the most talented Cat but Lute didn't rely on him...

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hassan_Adams
    Dang... forgot about him.

    Crazy. Also... Zags were super deep with bigs that year... Ronny, Violette, Gourde, and Fox.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Lute underachieved with that roster.....

    Arizona was invited to the NCAA Tournament for the 19th-straight season,[3] receiving the top seed in the West Region. The team advanced to the Elite Eight by defeating (16-seed) Vermont, (9) Gonzaga, and (5) Notre Dame before falling 75-78 to (2) Kansas.
