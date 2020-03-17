Gonzaga coach Mark Few can be prickly.Occasionally, hell scoff at questions he considers to contain obvious responses. When he emerges from the locker room postgame and situates himself in front of the blue backdrop, media, cameras and recording devices all huddled around, hell often kick the questions into gear with some form of, Well, lets get going, guys before wrapping the action up after seven to 10 minutes. Its not that hes impatient, hes just ready to cross another task off his to-do list and wants to maximize every moment of his day. Sometimes he has turned his nose at questions from this reporter, which, truthfully, has just made me more diligent in the way I frame my inquiries.But strike the proper cord and youll unlock a candid, honest Few who threads lengthy soundbites packed with information. Generally, this version of Few manifests itself while discussing the legacy or value of his players. There is no situation more optimal for that than the NCAA Tournament, when fourth- and fifth-year seniors are watching the clock tick down on the time left in their collegiate careers. Now, though, with March Madness canceled, this side of Few is sheltered from the national public and media. And thats a shame. Because the press flocking to college basketballs pinnacle every spring should experience it.