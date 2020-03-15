-
Breaking News - Lady Zags get first 2021 Verbal Commit
Straight from our Lady Zag insider, the Lady Zags got their first 2021 verbal commit while the team was in Las Vegas.
The commit is:
Esther Little
6'1" guard/foward
England
According to the insider, it may be a while before it is officially recognized as the NCAA has put a ban on recruiting for the near term, but I was assured that the commit is valid. Esther has been out much of this year with an injury, but in one of her first games back, she won player of the week. She has recently re-classified from 2020 to 2021 so she is more mature and ready to make the jump to the States.
Esther Little 2018/2019 Season Averages:
- 19.8 Points per Game
- 12.7 Rebounds per Game
- 5.7 Assists per Game
- 1.3 Blocks per Game
Most rebounds at a single U18W European Championship since Div A/B introduced in 2005:
Esther Little - 97 (12.1rpg)
Temi ###BENLE - 96 (12.0)
Chloe GAYNOR - 89 (11.7)
Verity PEETS - 83 (10.4)
Erin McGARRACHAN - 79 (11.3)#BritishBasketball
I see a young woman who is really pretty developed, and has lots of international experience playing for the U-16 and U-18 National teams. She looks to be able to use either hand, finishes through contact, dribbles well and can outsprint even the smaller guards, keeps her head up for the quick pass, fights for position on the boards and plays defense without fouling. Looks like CLF has found another good one.
If you want to check out Esther, check out these links:
Link to Esther Little 2018/2019 season highlights: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Rf2wFEo5M4w
Link to Interview with Esther with lots of highlight links embedded: https://women.hoopsfix.com/2020/esth...uture-ipswich/
Link to Esther Little's Twitter page: https://twitter.com/estherrose2001?lang=en
Link to "Nino Severino: The inspirational story of basketball phenomenon Esther Little" with highlights: https://www.eadt.co.uk/sport/nino-se...tory-1-5642650
A link to some addition Esther Little Highlights: https://www.bing.com/videos/search?q...C&&FORM=VDRVRV
Link to Ipswich vs Reading u18 Cup Final - March 15, 2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lJah...ature=youtu.be
Finally some good news for the lady zags,
ZagDad
