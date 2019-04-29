Baseballs Lund Named WCC Player of the Week
Freshman had three doubles, six RBI in win last week
SAN BRUNO, Calif.
Gonzaga baseball's Stephen Lund was named the West Coast Conference Player of the Week for his performance in Gonzaga's win over Washington State last Tuesday, league officials announced.
Lund, a redshirt freshman catcher, had a career day in Gonzaga's lone game last week, a 15-3 win over the Cougars. He went 4-for-6 with three doubles and six RBI in the game, while also scoring once.
In a nine-run second inning, Lund started the scoring with an RBI double and then he capped the scoring in the inning with a two-RBI double. He doubled again in the fifth inning to knock home two more before finishing with an RBI single in the sixth inning.
Lund is Gonzaga's first WCC weekly award winner of the season, and first since Troy Johnston on April 29, 2019.