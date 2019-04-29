Baseballs Lund Named WCC Player of the Week

Lund, a redshirt freshman catcher, had a career day in Gonzaga's lone game last week, a 15-3 win over the Cougars.In a nine-run second inning, Lund started the scoring with an RBI double and then he capped the scoring in the inning with a two-RBI double. He doubled again in the fifth inning to knock home two more before finishing with an RBI single in the sixth inning.