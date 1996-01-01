Thread: KREM does a Look back at Killian Tillie

I think they'll be doing a lot of this in the next few days. Lots of video of the past 4 years.
Killian Tillie
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
Here's a random bit of old goodness. France (Tillie) vs USA (Pritchard, Collins) in the 2015 FIBA 3-on-3 U18 world championships.
https://youtu.be/nRKirZaPkuw
Killian liked the video too!
Killian Tillie
@KillianTillie
·
31m
This video made me realize it really is over ..
These last four years were amazing! Thank you all for being so welcoming and supportive.. Zagforlife
