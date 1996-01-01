Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: KREM does a Look back at Killian Tillie

    Default KREM does a Look back at Killian Tillie

    I think they'll be doing a lot of this in the next few days. Lots of video of the past 4 years.

    Killian Tillie
    Here's a random bit of old goodness. France (Tillie) vs USA (Pritchard, Collins) in the 2015 FIBA 3-on-3 U18 world championships.

    https://youtu.be/nRKirZaPkuw
    Killian liked the video too!
    Killian Tillie
    @KillianTillie
    ·
    31m
    This video made me realize it really is over ..
    These last four years were amazing! Thank you all for being so welcoming and supportive.. Zagforlife
