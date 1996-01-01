Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Shameless Self

  Today, 04:53 PM
    jazzdelmar
    Default Shameless Self

    Shameless Self.....ESPN/Medcalf

    IF THE NCAA decides to use the final polls to identify a national champion after canceling the NCAA tournament amid coronavirus concerns, Bill Self will gladly accept the trophy.

    The head coach at Kansas, the projected No. 1 overall seed had the 68-team field been announced, said he understands that using the polls -- Kansas is No. 1 in the final USA Today Coaches' Poll -- to decide a champion wouldn't be the typical way to do it but also said he'd be "in favor" of an alternate process in a unique season.

    "I would think, from our standpoint, that would be great," Self said on a Monday teleconference. "But even if that occurred, and I don't think it would, there'd be a huge asterisk on our side and I'd be the first one to admit it. This would be the year I'd be all in favor because there's a great chance we'd be No. 1 in the country in most everything when all the rankings are turned in."

    Polls were used to select college football champions before the implementation of the BCS system in the late 1990s.

    Kansas ended this season as the No. 1 team in the country in both the polls and the reputable analytics sites such as KenPom.com. The Big 12 champions were 28-3.

    Entering the season, the program and Self were hit with an NCAA notice of allegations stemming from the FBI's investigation of college basketball that could result in a show-cause penalty for the longtime Kansas coach and penalties for the team. Self praised his team for succeeding through the drama.

    He said he has met with school officials about finding a way to "memorialize" the 2019-20 Jayhawks.
    "Nobody had a better season than we did," Self said.
  Today, 05:19 PM
    TheOtherGreatOne
    Default

    I beg to differ with Mr. Self, and we didn't have to cheat to get to where we got this year. Enjoy your letter from the ncaa about your cheating ways, we don't have one of those. Lets just use the net to select the champion.
  Today, 05:24 PM
    NotoriousZ
    Default

    Hey Self, you win your conference tournament? Half champions at best in your own conference and you want to declare the national title? Maybe try again next year, and do it with players that weren’t payed to play.
    It's peanut butter jelly time!
  Today, 05:34 PM
    Default

    Conduct tests on the top 16 teams and personnel. Exclude coaches, players and staff who test positive from participating. Fly those without the virus on a charter flight to a high school gym Alaska. Play a 16 team tournament with no fans in April. Declare a champion.
