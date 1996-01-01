Thread: Bud Wither's Latest Blog Post

Bud Wither's Latest Blog Post
Basically a recap of the season and what might have been.
Zags: Requiem for a remarkable season
Ultimately, it took a global pandemic to keep Gonzaga out of an NCAA tournament. A question, admittedly of minuscule import: Does the Zags string of years making the tournament inch to 22, or stay at 21? Technically, they were in the field as of last Tuesday night, and the schools in front Kansas (30), Duke (24), Michigan State (22) still had business to sort out.
