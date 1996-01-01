Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Bud Wither's Latest Blog Post

    Default Bud Wither's Latest Blog Post

    Basically a recap of the season and what might have been.

    Zags: Requiem for a remarkable season

    Ultimately, it took a global pandemic to keep Gonzaga out of an NCAA tournament. A question, admittedly of minuscule import: Does the Zags string of years making the tournament inch to 22, or stay at 21? Technically, they were in the field as of last Tuesday night, and the schools in front  Kansas (30), Duke (24), Michigan State (22)  still had business to sort out.
    Cool! By Bud's reasoning, the only schools that now have a string of consecutive NCAA tournament appearances greater than ZERO are those that earned their appearances this year before the season's end -- what, maybe 15 schools? I wonder what school is now second to us with the "longest" string of consecutive NCAA tournament appearances?" Bet that school is way behind our string of 22 years.
