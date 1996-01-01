What might have been if the 2020 women's NCAA tournament had been played

Graham HaysESPN.com7:00 AM PTWe will never know what stories the NCAA tournament would have told this year. We won't know what surprises it would have offered. We can't know which heroes it would have created.The NCAA's decision to cancel its winter and spring championships, a necessary safeguard in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, means that for the first time, March and April won't provide the answers to a season's worth of work in women's college basketball. Yet for all the twists and turns that were to be expected, the tournament's absence is almost more difficult to comprehend because of everything we do know we won't see. After four months and thousands of games, this was the payoff. For players and coaches. And for fans.We will never know who would have won, but here is a look at what we know we missed.Gonzaga has played plenty of NCAA tournament games in Spokane, Washington -- the city and its venues have long been a popular NCAA choice for predetermined sites in the women's tournament. But the Bulldogs hadn't ever earned the chance to play at home the way they did this season. No mid-major had since the NCAA reverted to its current format in 2014. Even after a loss in the West Coast Conference title game, Gonzaga appeared likely to earn a top-four seed, and with it the privilege of hosting games in the first and second rounds. That's no small prize for a team that didn't lose at home in the regular season. Gonzaga's chance to host would have been a big deal for all mid-majors, a sign of their growing significance. But it would have been especially sweet for the Zags, who lost a key player to season-ending injury for the second season in a row but saw Jessie Loera, WCC player of the year Jill Townsend and two sets of identical twins in Kayleigh and Kaylynne Truong and Jenn and LeeAnne Wirth resolutely carry on.The forecast was extremely promising for mid-majors this season. Creme's most recent Bracketology had seven teams that qualify for our mid-major rankings earning single-digit seeds. That's almost as many as did so the past two seasons combined. Gonzaga hosting would have been the headliner, but only slightly ahead of Missouri State as a No. 5 seed or Princeton and South Dakota as No. 6 seeds -- the Tigers with Bella Alarie and the Coyotes with mid-major player of the year Ciara Duffy. Princeton didn't even get a No. 6 seed when it entered the tournament undefeated in 2015. Those teams would have been under pressure to live up to those seeds, but it was a well-deserved opportunity after years of having to settle for double-digit seeds and uphill climbs to the tournament's second week.