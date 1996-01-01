Thread: Official 2020 GUBoards "Risk" Bracket

Official 2020 GUBoards "Risk" Bracket
All right, Y'all ... We're doing this ... Bringing back the Risk bracket (2009-2012). It's been a while and I had forgotten how I set it up. The reality is that in the Risk version, the pairing up of posters and teams is unnecessary. But I already paired them up, and slotted them in the field before I remembered that, so screw it ... I'll include the team with the poster anyway. Seed list, pairings, and bracket placement based off of Lunardi's final results ( 3/ 12 ).
Rules: The "tricky" tourny. Based on quantity of posts, each of the "top" 68 eligible posters go onto a true seed list. Posters are paired with a team, and slotted into the bracket accordingly. The action is in a roll-off, using the rules of "Risk", with the lower seed attacking, and the higher seed defending. Ties go to the defender. The number of dice each team starts with, = (17 - seed #). That is, the #1 seeds get 16 dice, while the #16 get one.
Any damage you take in rounds 1, 3, or 5 stays with you into the next round ... original dice counts are restored to survivors after each weekend. Further, the four teams to reach the Final Four will receive extra dice; 4, 3, 2, or 1 based on the overall ranking of their Region (the winner of the GPGU region gets 4, Reno's 1). Semi-finals pit GPGU v. Reno, and ElV-BZ v kdaleb regions. The introduction of play-in games posed a unique problem, in that each 16 ( or 11, or 12 seed ) would have an equal amount of dice - so who is the attacker? I went with a straight roll-off, and the survivor has his / her full dice total restored ( in the case of the 11 / 12s ) before facing the next opponent.
So many brackets, so little time.