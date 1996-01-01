Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Official 2020 GUBoards "Risk" Bracket

  Today, 12:48 PM
    Default Official 2020 GUBoards "Risk" Bracket

    All right, Y'all ... We're doing this ... Bringing back the Risk bracket (2009-2012). It's been a while and I had forgotten how I set it up. The reality is that in the Risk version, the pairing up of posters and teams is unnecessary. But I already paired them up, and slotted them in the field before I remembered that, so screw it ... I'll include the team with the poster anyway. Seed list, pairings, and bracket placement based off of Lunardi's final results ( 3/ 12 ).


    Rules: The "tricky" tourny. Based on quantity of posts, each of the "top" 68 eligible posters go onto a true seed list. Posters are paired with a team, and slotted into the bracket accordingly. The action is in a roll-off, using the rules of "Risk", with the lower seed attacking, and the higher seed defending. Ties go to the defender. The number of dice each team starts with, = (17 - seed #). That is, the #1 seeds get 16 dice, while the #16 get one.

    Any damage you take in rounds 1, 3, or 5 stays with you into the next round ... original dice counts are restored to survivors after each weekend. Further, the four teams to reach the Final Four will receive extra dice; 4, 3, 2, or 1 based on the overall ranking of their Region (the winner of the GPGU region gets 4, Reno's 1). Semi-finals pit GPGU v. Reno, and ElV-BZ v kdaleb regions. The introduction of play-in games posed a unique problem, in that each 16 ( or 11, or 12 seed ) would have an equal amount of dice - so who is the attacker? I went with a straight roll-off, and the survivor has his / her full dice total restored ( in the case of the 11 / 12s ) before facing the next opponent.
  Today, 12:53 PM
    The GPGU Region

    1 - GPGU / Kansas
    16 - Zag4Hire / Siena

    8 - Tex / Houston
    9 - bullzag / Marquette


    5 - LIZF / Auburn
    12 - JPtheBeasta / Liberty

    4 - Terrp / Wisconsin
    13 - The Beast / North Texas

    6 - reborn / Iowa
    11 - Zags11 / East Tennessee State

    3 - jazz / Duke
    14 - SWZag / Belmont


    7 - woohoo / Providence
    10 - cjm / Arizona State

    2 - Dixie / Kentucky
    15 - a13 / North Dakota State
  Today, 01:11 PM
    The ElV-BZ Region

    1 - ElV-BZ / Gonzaga
    16 - med / Prairie View A&M v ZagsGoZags / North Carolina Central

    8 - ZagaZags / LSU
    9 - hoopaholic / Oklahoma


    5 - Abe / Michigan
    12 - caduceus / Yale

    4 - Ak / Oregon
    13 - Zags79 / New Mexico State

    6 - bbeachballbum / BYU
    11 - willandi / Indiana

    3 - gu03 / Seton Hall
    14 - Zagger / Eastern Washington


    7 - seacat / Arizona
    10 - UZIZ / Texas Tech

    2 - Bocco / San Diego State
    15 - ZagDad84 / UC Irvine
  Today, 01:23 PM
    The kdaleb Region

    1 - kdaleb / Baylor
    16 - mee / Winthrop

    8 - zagdawg / St. Mary's
    9 - MCMM / Rutgers


    5 - Eroop / Ohio State
    12 - GoZags / Stephen F Austin

    4 - sitting / Louisville
    13 - Bogozags / Vermont

    6 - exclusive / Virginia
    11 - Ranger / Cincinnati

    3 - Native / Michigan State
    14 - 116 / Bradley


    7 - Uber / Illinois
    10 - Zagceo / Southern Cal

    2 - Phish / Creighton
    15 - goshzagit / Arkansas Little Rock
  Today, 01:27 PM
    The Reno Region

    1 - Reno / Dayton
    16 - bigblahla / Boston U v Mantua / Robert Morris

    8 - bartruff / Colorado
    9 - birddog / Florida


    5 - CDC / Butler
    12 - hooter / Texas v Angelo / Richmond

    4 - kitz / Maryland
    13 - webspinnre / Akron

    6 - former / Penn State
    11 - Mick / NC State v maynard / UCLA

    3 - 23 / Villanova
    14 - cgogonzaga / Hofstra


    7 - gonzfan62 / West Virginia
    10 - zaglawgrad / Utah State

    2 - Zagineer / Florida State
    15 - raisethezag / Northern Kentucky
  Today, 01:57 PM
    Wall of Risk Champions

    2009 - kdaleb
    2010 - kdaleb
    2011 - 83
    2012 - tournament incomplete. F- for Ak.


    Looking back at this, I realized that the 2012 tournament was happening right when I was settling my parents' estate and selling their home. Sorry about that. I didn't have a base of operations for a few weeks.

    Through the few years of its existence, I learned and refined it as the pitfalls became apparent. I think 2011's Risk tournament went pretty well.

    The depleted dice count was the first issue, hence the restoring amounts after each weekend. But if your first game of the weekend greatly weakens you, I felt it added for the possibility of upsets.
    Let's give it a go.
