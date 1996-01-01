-
Fictional NCAA Tournament (Revised) Jerry Palm
The previous bracket was found to have many errors. I don't why. Maybe Joe lost interest. I find this newer bracket to be more just and frankly a little more updated by Jerry Palm. I normally look at Joe's but in this case Jerry won out. Big changes in the first 4 for the 11 seeds. Much more deserving. Again I want to emphasize that I did not do any of the selecting. The First games will be posted today and I will attempt to start the Field of 64 today as well.
FIRST FOUR DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Richmond vs. Wichita St
WEST REGION UCLA vs. Stanford
WEST REGION Prairie View AM vs. Siena
MIDWEST REGION ROB MORRIS vs. NC Central
MIDWEST Indianapolis
Omaha
1) Kansas
16) Rob Morris / NC Central
8) Arizona St
9) Florida
Tampa
5) Wisconsin
12) ETSU
4) Kentucky
13) Vermont
Greensboro
6) Illinois
11) Cincinnati
3) Duke
14) Little Rock
St. Louis
7) Michigan
10) Utah State
2) Creighton
15) Belmont
EAST New York
Cleveland
1) Dayton
16) WINTHROP
8) St Mary's
9) Oklahoma
Omaha
5) Auburn
12) Akron
4) Louisville
13) Liberty
Greensboro
6) West Virginia
11) Rutgers
3) Michigan State
14) North Texas
Albany
7) USC
10) Indiana
2) Villanova
15) N. Dakota State
WEST Los Angeles
Spokane
1) Gonzaga
16) Siena / PV-AM
8) Houston
9) Colorado
Spokane
5) Penn State
12) S.F.Austin
4) Oregon
13) New Mexico State
Cleveland
6) BYU
11) UCLA/Stanford
3) Seton Hall
14) Hofstra
Sacramento
7) Iowa
10) Xavier
2) San Diego State
15) Eastern Washington
SOUTH Houston
St. Louis
1) Baylor
16) Boston U.
8) Marquette
9) Arizona
Sacramento
5) Ohio State
12) Yale
4) Butler
13) Bradley
Albany
6) Virginia
11) Richmond/ Wichita St
3) Maryland
14) UC Irvine
Tampa
7) Providence
10) LSU
2) Florida State
15) N. Kentucky
