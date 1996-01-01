The previous bracket was found to have many errors. I don't why. Maybe Joe lost interest. I find this newer bracket to be more just and frankly a little more updated by Jerry Palm. I normally look at Joe's but in this case Jerry won out. Big changes in the first 4 for the 11 seeds. Much more deserving. Again I want to emphasize that I did not do any of the selecting. The First games will be posted today and I will attempt to start the Field of 64 today as well.



FIRST FOUR  DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Richmond vs. Wichita St
WEST REGION UCLA vs. Stanford
WEST REGION Prairie View AM vs. Siena
MIDWEST REGION ROB MORRIS vs. NC Central


MIDWEST  Indianapolis
Omaha
1) Kansas
16) Rob Morris / NC Central
8) Arizona St
9) Florida

Tampa
5) Wisconsin
12) ETSU
4) Kentucky
13) Vermont

Greensboro
6) Illinois
11) Cincinnati
3) Duke
14) Little Rock

St. Louis
7) Michigan
10) Utah State
2) Creighton
15) Belmont


EAST  New York
Cleveland
1) Dayton
16) WINTHROP
8) St Mary's
9) Oklahoma

Omaha
5) Auburn
12) Akron
4) Louisville
13) Liberty

Greensboro
6) West Virginia
11) Rutgers
3) Michigan State
14) North Texas

Albany
7) USC
10) Indiana
2) Villanova
15) N. Dakota State


WEST  Los Angeles
Spokane
1) Gonzaga
16) Siena / PV-AM
8) Houston
9) Colorado

Spokane
5) Penn State
12) S.F.Austin
4) Oregon
13) New Mexico State

Cleveland
6) BYU
11) UCLA/Stanford
3) Seton Hall
14) Hofstra

Sacramento
7) Iowa
10) Xavier
2) San Diego State
15) Eastern Washington


SOUTH  Houston
St. Louis
1) Baylor
16) Boston U.
8) Marquette
9) Arizona

Sacramento
5) Ohio State
12) Yale
4) Butler
13) Bradley

Albany
6) Virginia
11) Richmond/ Wichita St
3) Maryland
14) UC Irvine

Tampa
7) Providence
10) LSU
2) Florida State
15) N. Kentucky